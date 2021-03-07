Swamp Radio 3/6/21

On this weeks Swamp Radio, we dive into some new-to-the-show songs from familiar artists and also a brand new local artist! 

Riarosa - Don’t Look Back 

Riarosa - Gravity 

Kate Teague - Sweetheart 

Kate Teague - Good to You 

Wonder Kid - No Sleep 

Sticky Bones Jones - Roaches

Odie Leigh - Ronnie’s Song

New Holland - Heavy Eaters

New Holland - Foot Caught in the Door 

;Motel Radio - Gimme Your Love 

Starman Jr. - Funky Fever 

Mayhaps - Drifting Away 

Lawn - Sweet 

Pope - Weeks of Debate 

Neutral Milk Hotel - Holland, 1945 

Primpce - Filing for Divorce 

Lawn - My Boy 

Lawn - Hips 

Donovan Wolfington - American Spirits 

Donovan Wolfington - High Life

Modern Healthcare - West Robert

Mayrunner - In the Middle 

Acadiana Trace - The Attic 

Acadiana Trace - Headlights 

Loudness War - I Am the Morning 

Loudness War - Chill Fuzz

Load comments