Swamp Radio 4/10/21

This week starts off with some pop punk and alt rock and ends with some Louisiana metal! Hope y'all enjoy :)

Kinky Vanilla - Nancy, Nancy

Acadiana Trace - Headlights

Apricot Sunday - Letters From the Institution

Burnhouse - Lovin' You 

Colorblock - Spice & Tang

Hand Out- Close

Quarx – Rabbit Run 

The Ivory Sons - Here Is Where I’ll Stay

Loudness War - Surf Monster

Mayrunner - In the Middle 

Modern Healthcare – Delaware Valley

Pope - Weeks of Debate 

Pope – Glass

Audrey Seymour - Earn 

Phony - Teeth 

Monika – Delivery Driver

Epic Reflexes – Cha-Cha 

Loudness War – Mystifier 

Gools - Dagon 

Gools- Princest 

Shadow People - Six Weeks

Woorms – Stiff Upper Lisp 

Woorms- find a meal, find a bed, find a home

Thou - The Hammer

