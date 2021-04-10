Swamp Radio 4/10/21

This week starts off with some pop punk and alt rock and ends with some Louisiana metal! Hope y'all enjoy :)
Kinky Vanilla - Nancy, Nancy
Acadiana Trace - Headlights
Apricot Sunday - Letters From the Institution
Burnhouse - Lovin' You
Colorblock - Spice & Tang
Hand Out- Close
Quarx – Rabbit Run
The Ivory Sons - Here Is Where I’ll Stay
Loudness War - Surf Monster
Mayrunner - In the Middle
Modern Healthcare – Delaware Valley
Pope - Weeks of Debate
Pope – Glass
Audrey Seymour - Earn
Phony - Teeth
Monika – Delivery Driver
Epic Reflexes – Cha-Cha
Loudness War – Mystifier
Gools - Dagon
Gools- Princest
Shadow People - Six Weeks
Woorms – Stiff Upper Lisp
Woorms- find a meal, find a bed, find a home
Thou - The Hammer