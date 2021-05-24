Swamp Radio 5/22/21

Swamp Radio is back for the first show of the summer! I mixed a couple of unlikely genres on tonights playlist: mopevvave and jazz. It's an odd mix, but the two can be connected!
Haruka Kikuchi – Joe Avery
Shake Em Up Jazz Band – There’s A New Moon Over My Shoulder
Shake Em Up Jazz Band – Say “Si Si”
Haruka Kikuchi –Tiger Rag
Baby in the 90s - Remote Control
Magic Crawfish – Unbirthday
Pope - Something Good
Levee Daze- Blue Mountain
Baby in the 90s - Lazy Bones
Epic Reflexes – Cha-Cha
Modern Healthcare – Delaware Valley
Oh, hi mark - Vanilla Bean
Baby in the 90s - Marriage
Shake Em Up Jazz Band – Sugar Blues
The New Orleans Jazz Vipers – These Foolish Things
The New Orleans Jazz Vipers – If I Could Hug You
Mayhaps - Drifting Away
Epic Reflexes - Pang ’88
Kinky Vanilla – Feel It Now
Norb- Fields of Clover
Pope - Weeks of Debate