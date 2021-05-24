Swamp Radio 5/22/21

Swamp Radio is back for the first show of the summer! I mixed a couple of unlikely genres on tonights playlist: mopevvave and jazz. It's an odd mix, but the two can be connected!

Haruka Kikuchi – Joe Avery 

Shake Em Up Jazz Band – There’s A New Moon Over My Shoulder

Shake Em Up Jazz Band – Say “Si Si”

Haruka Kikuchi –Tiger Rag

Baby in the 90s  - Remote Control

Magic Crawfish – Unbirthday

Pope - Something Good 

Levee Daze- Blue Mountain 

Baby in the 90s  - Lazy Bones

Epic Reflexes – Cha-Cha 

Modern Healthcare – Delaware Valley

Oh, hi mark - Vanilla Bean

Baby in the 90s  - Marriage 

Shake Em Up Jazz Band – Sugar Blues

The New Orleans Jazz Vipers – These Foolish Things

The New Orleans Jazz Vipers – If I Could Hug You

Mayhaps - Drifting Away 

Epic Reflexes - Pang ’88 

Kinky Vanilla – Feel It Now 

Norb- Fields of Clover

Pope - Weeks of Debate 

