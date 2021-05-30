Swamp Radio 5/29/21

Another Saturday, another Swamp Radio :)

Olde Spanish - Plain Ol Me

Olde Spanish – Spigot

_thesmoothcat - Through the Haze

_thesmoothcat - Yours & Mine 

Alabaster Stag - Erzulie 

Alabaster Stag - Somebody Smile 

Slomile Swift –Tell Me What You See 

Slomile Swift – Donny 

Sleepy Goodman – IT Help Desk

Sleepy Goodman – Kiss The Brow 

Sleepy Goodman – Teacher 

Video Age - Dance Square

Video Age - Steady Rollin

Giant Fossil – Corinth 

Generationals – Catahoula Man

Generationals – Ten Twenty Ten

Generationals – You Got Me

Primpce - Filing for Divorce

Primpce - Tingle Key

Fake Last Name - Gadfly 

Fake Last Name - Service!

Steele Tracks-IDC

Steele Tracks – Feelin

Urq – PETS

Urq - Red Out

Hydra Plane –  Red Flower 

Hydra Plane – Mayonnaise and Gasoline

Wumbo - Circles 

