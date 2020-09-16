We missed DJ Magenta in the booth this week but she sent over some new local music to complement our old school first hour. We got some funk, dad rock and everything in between baws! Enjoy!
Yellow Moon - The Neville Brothers
TellMe What You Want (83' rare studio version) - Zebra
This wagon's gonna roll - The radiators
Like dreamers do - the radiators
The Longest Day - The bluerunners
Landslide - the bluerunners
made up my mind - the bluerunners
Aint that a shame - Fats domino
Ghost - nuetral milk hotel
letters from the institution - apricot sunday
temple for us - the ivory sons
slip - june
brown eyed girl - hemlock
why - riarosa
triangles - sorry ghost
time was - speech fuzz
the hammer - thou
wild - royal teeth
i can't not think of you - stevie spring
better than nothing - riarosa