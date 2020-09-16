We missed DJ Magenta in the booth this week but she sent over some new local music to complement our old school first hour. We got some funk, dad rock and everything in between baws! Enjoy!

Yellow Moon - The Neville Brothers

TellMe What You Want (83' rare studio version) - Zebra 

This wagon's gonna roll - The radiators 

Like dreamers do - the radiators 

The Longest Day - The bluerunners 

Landslide - the bluerunners 

made up my mind - the bluerunners 

Aint that a shame - Fats domino 

Ghost - nuetral milk hotel 

letters from the institution - apricot sunday 

temple for us - the ivory sons 

slip - june 

brown eyed girl - hemlock 

why - riarosa 

triangles - sorry ghost 

time was - speech fuzz 

the hammer - thou

wild - royal teeth 

i can't not think of you - stevie spring 

better than nothing - riarosa

