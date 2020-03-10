Swamp Radio 03/07/20

Hand Out - Care
Loudness War - I am the Morning
Donovan Wolfington - American Spirits
Steele Tracks - Let MEOWt
Loudness War - Chill Fuzz
Wimpsville - Shut Up
Magic Crawfish - Unbirthday
Riarosa - Better Than Nothing
Pope - Beast
Wonder Kid - Waves.
Hand Out - Close
Baby in the 90s - Marriage
Stevie Spring - In Debt
Nocturnal Broadcast - Hopelessness Stones
Steele Tracks - Feelin
Motel Radio - Gimme Your Love
Primpce - Tumbling Down the Mossy Crag
Baby in the 90s - Lazy Bones
As Cities Burn - Into the Sea
Primpce - Nos Da Sgum
Stevie Spring - Own (Home)
Royal Teeth - Wild
Generationals - When They Fight, They Fight
Neutral Milk Hotel - Holland, 1945
Olde Spanish - Barcelona
Shipwrecked - Nine to Five
Baby in the 90s - Time
Olde Spanish - Lawn
Nocturnal Broadcast - The Myth
Donovan Wolfington - Love is Natural
Hydra Plane - Red Flower
Neutral Milk Hotel - King of Carrot Flowers, pt. 1
Riarosa - Don’t Look Back