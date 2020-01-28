Swamp Radio 1/25/20

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Rain showers early then thundershowers overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.