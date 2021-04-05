Since last week we showcased the iconic Shrek 1 and 2 soundtracks, we thought it'd only be fair to continue the franchise with Shrek 3, Shrek Forever After and even a special appearance of the rare Shrek 2 Party CD, featuring cast members singing classic songs in a karaoke competition.
Shrek 3 (2007)
Royal Pain by Eels
Do You Remember Rock ‘n’ Roll Radio by The Ramones
Immigrant Song by Led Zeppelin
Barracuda by Fergie
Live and Let Die by Paul McCartney
Best Days by Matt White
Joker and the Thief by Wolfmother
Other Ways by Trevor Hall
Cats in the Cradle by Harry Chapin
Losing Streak by Eels
What I Gotta Do by Macy Gray
Thank You by Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas
Final Showdown by Maya Rudolph and Rupert Everett
Charming’s Plan by Harry Gregson-WilliamsShrek Forever After (2010)
Deal of a Lifetime by Harry Gregson-Williams
Isn’t It Strange by Scissor Sisters
One Love by Antonio Banderas
Top of the World by The Carpenters
Rumpel’s Party Palace by Mike Simpson
Darling I Do by Landon Pigg and Lucy Schwartz
Shake Your Groove Thing by Mike Simpson
Hello by Lionel Ritchie
Right Back Where We Started From by Maxine Nightingale
I’m a Believer by Weezer
Fiona Doesn’t Love Me by Harry Gregson-Williams
Shrek 2: Party CD (2004)
Disco Inferno by Eddie Murphy
These Boots are Made for Walkin’ by Antonio Banderas
I Can See Clearly Now by Christopher Knights, Simon J. Smith and Mike Myers
Hooked on a Feeling by Ian McShane
I’m Too Sexy by Rupert Everett
What I Like About You by Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz