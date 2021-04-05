Cine Files Cover

Since last week we showcased the iconic Shrek 1 and 2 soundtracks, we thought it'd only be fair to continue the franchise with Shrek 3, Shrek Forever After and even a special appearance of the rare Shrek 2 Party CD, featuring cast members singing classic songs in a karaoke competition.

 Shrek 3 (2007)

Royal Pain by Eels

Do You Remember Rock ‘n’ Roll Radio by The Ramones

Immigrant Song by Led Zeppelin

Barracuda by Fergie

Live and Let Die by Paul McCartney

Best Days by Matt White

Joker and the Thief by Wolfmother

Other Ways by Trevor Hall

Cats in the Cradle by Harry Chapin

Losing Streak by Eels

What I Gotta Do by Macy Gray

Thank You by Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas

Final Showdown by Maya Rudolph and Rupert Everett

Charming’s Plan by Harry Gregson-Williams

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Deal of a Lifetime by Harry Gregson-Williams

Isn’t It Strange by Scissor Sisters

One Love by Antonio Banderas

Top of the World by The Carpenters

Rumpel’s Party Palace by Mike Simpson

Darling I Do by Landon Pigg and Lucy Schwartz

Shake Your Groove Thing by Mike Simpson

Hello by Lionel Ritchie

Right Back Where We Started From by Maxine Nightingale

I’m a Believer by Weezer

Fiona Doesn’t Love Me by Harry Gregson-Williams

Shrek 2: Party CD (2004)

Disco Inferno by Eddie Murphy

These Boots are Made for Walkin’ by Antonio Banderas

I Can See Clearly Now by Christopher Knights, Simon J. Smith and Mike Myers

Hooked on a Feeling by Ian McShane 

I’m Too Sexy by Rupert Everett

What I Like About You by Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz

Load comments