Tonight's theme is diegetic music: music that characters in a movie can hear and are aware of. This includes music sung by characters, music playing on a radio and more.
Non, je ne regrette rien by Edith Piaf, from Inception
Where Do You Go To My Lovely by Peter Sarstedt, from The Darjeeling Limited
Oo-De-Lally by Roger Miller, from Robinhood
Harvest Moon by Neil Young, from A Quiet Place
Unchained Melody by The Righteous Brothers, from Ghost
Moon River by Audrey Hepburn, from Breakfast at Tiffany’s
The Moon Song by Scarlett Johanssen and Joaquin Pheonix, from Her
La Vie En Rose by Lady Gaga, from A Star is Born
Epilogue by Justin Hurwitz, from La La Land
Somewhere Over the Rainbow by Judy Garland, from The Wizard of Oz
Symphony No.9 In D Minor, Op.125 by the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, from Equilibrium
Sprout and the Bean by Joanna Newsom, from The Strangers
Tiptoe through the tulips by Tiny Tim, from Insidious
Other Father Song by They Might be Giants, from Coraline
Midnight, the Stars and You by Al Bowlly, from The Shining
Cantina Band by John Williams, from Star Wars: A New Hope
Good Vibrations by The Beach Boys, from Us
Twist and Shout by The Beatles, from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
As Time Goes By by Peter Dooley, from Casablanca
Caravan by John Wasson, from Whiplash
Come and Get Your Love by Redbone, from Guardians of the Galaxy
Hound Dog by Elvis Presley, from Forrest Gump
Sweet Victory by David Glen, from Spongebob Squarepants
Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen, from Shaun of the Dead
Eye-to-Eye by Tevin Campbell, from A Goofy Movie