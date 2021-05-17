Cine Files Cover

Tonight's theme is diegetic music: music that characters in a movie can hear and are aware of. This includes music sung by characters, music playing on a radio and more. 

 

  1. Non, je ne regrette rien by Edith Piaf, from Inception

  2. Where Do You Go To My Lovely by Peter Sarstedt, from The Darjeeling Limited

  3. Oo-De-Lally by Roger Miller, from Robinhood

  4. Harvest Moon by Neil Young, from A Quiet Place

  5. Unchained Melody by The Righteous Brothers, from Ghost

  6. Moon River by Audrey Hepburn, from Breakfast at Tiffany’s

  7. The Moon Song by Scarlett Johanssen and Joaquin Pheonix, from Her

  8. La Vie En Rose by Lady Gaga, from A Star is Born

  9. Epilogue by Justin Hurwitz, from La La Land

  10. Somewhere Over the Rainbow by Judy Garland, from The Wizard of Oz

  11. Symphony No.9 In D Minor, Op.125 by the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, from Equilibrium

  12. Sprout and the Bean by Joanna Newsom, from The Strangers

  13. Tiptoe through the tulips by Tiny Tim, from Insidious

  14. Other Father Song by They Might be Giants, from Coraline

  15. Midnight, the Stars and You by Al Bowlly, from The Shining

  16. Cantina Band by John Williams, from Star Wars: A New Hope

  17. Good Vibrations by The Beach Boys, from Us

  18. Twist and Shout by The Beatles, from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

  19. As Time Goes By by Peter Dooley, from Casablanca

  20. Caravan by John Wasson, from Whiplash

  21. Come and Get Your Love by Redbone, from Guardians of the Galaxy

  22. Hound Dog by Elvis Presley, from Forrest Gump

  23. Sweet Victory by David Glen, from Spongebob Squarepants

  24. Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen, from Shaun of the Dead

  25. Eye-to-Eye by Tevin Campbell, from A Goofy Movie

