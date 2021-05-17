Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR SOUTHEAST BATON ROUGE... ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR NORTHWESTERN ASCENSION, SOUTH CENTRAL EAST BATON ROUGE, NORTHEASTERN IBERVILLE AND WEST CENTRAL LIVINGSTON PARISHES... At 1032 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 5 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing and emergency management has conducted a high water rescue. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for SOUTHEAST BATON ROUGE. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Village St. George, Inniswold, Old Jefferson, Shenandoah, Westminster and Gardere. This includes the following Interstates... Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 161 and 169. Interstate 12 between mile markers 2 and 10. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC