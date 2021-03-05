Hop in the car with Dusty and The Stang as we take off, stereo blastin' for a different city every night. If you live for good tunes and good company, you'll be right at home on the road with us.
Every city sounds different so buckle up as we dive deep into Seattle grunge, San Francisco jam-bands, Midwest emo and whatever else the road throws our way.
So what are you waiting for? Grab your friends, roll the windows down, and crank 91.1 on your way out of town every Thursday night from 11pm-1am with Dusty and The Stang, your new favorite road trip buddies.