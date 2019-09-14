Arcade new image

1. Thumper - Intro

2. Super Mario Galaxy - Beach Bowl Galaxy

3. Shadow of the Colossus - In Awe of the Power

4. Battlefield 1 - Avanti Savoia

5. Firewatch - Day 76 Ambient

6. Evolve - Gear Up

7. Destiny 2 - Watchtower

8. Skullgirls Encore - Make Haste

9. Thief - House of Blossoms

10. Deep Rock Galactic - Leave No Dwarf Behind

11. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth - The Calm

12. Borderlands 2 - Caverns

13. Watch Dogs - Jackson's Safety

14. Ori and the Blind Forest - Thornfelt Swamp

15. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Load Out

16. GoldenEye 007 - Menu

17. Assassin's Creed 2 - Venice Combat

18. Destiny: The Taken King - Regicide

19. The Messenger - Bamboo Boogaloo

20. Shovel Knight - Tools of War

21. The Binding of Isaac - $4cR1f1c14|_

22. Pokemon Blue - Casino

23. Marble Madness - Beginner

24. Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Sand in my Potion

25. Sonic Mania - Flying Battery Zone Act 2

26. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV - Technodrome

27. Silver Surfer - Section 01 BGM

28. Crypt of the Necrodancer - Mausoleum Mash

29. Super Meat Boy - Meat Golem

30. Undertale - Asgore

31. VA-11 HA11-A - A Gaze That Invited Disaster

32. Subnautica - First Immersion

33. Prey - Neuromods

34. Rain World - Mud Pits

35. Sanctuary Dungeon - 15

36. Pyre - The Eight Scribes

37. Deadbolt - The Proverbial Dust Biters

