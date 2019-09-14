Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Morning sunshine will give way to isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 91F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.