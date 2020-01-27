1. I'm Back (To Rise) - Killer Instinct: Season 2 - Mick Gordon feat. Omega Sparx
2. The Only Thing They Fear is You - DOOM Eternal - Mick Gordon
3. Beautiful Days - DANGANRONPA - Masafumi Takada
4. The City - Lone Survivor - Jasper Byrne
5. Double Cherry Pass - Super Mario 3D World - Nintendo
6. Times Square - Tom Clancy's The Division - Ola Strandh
7. pressure cooker - VVVVVV - Terry Cavanagh
8. Spongeswap - Bibulus (Starfury Take) - Galacticgal | Starfury
9. Treasure Trove Cove (Electro House Remix) - Banjo-Kazooie - Grant Kirkhope
10. Main Theme (Holder Remix) - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Holder/MLW
11. Picture Perfect - A Hat in Time - Paschal Michael Stiefel
12. Beneath the Mask (Instrumental) - Persona 5 - Various Artists
13. New Eden - Mirror's Edge - Solar Fields
14. Newbie Melody - RuneScape - Ian Taylor
15. Autumn Voyage - RuneScape - Ian Taylor
16. A Thousand Wings - Destiny 2 - Michael Salvatore, Skye Lewin, Pieter Schlosser, Rotem Moav
17. Karl's End - Deep Rock Galactic - Sophus Alf Agerbaek-Larsen
18. Vampire Killer (New Remix) - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Nintendo
19. Unfinished Business (Under the Bridge) - Skullgirls Encore - Michiru Yamane
20. Discovering - Capsized - Solar Fields