1. I'm Back (To Rise) - Killer Instinct: Season 2 - Mick Gordon feat. Omega Sparx

2. The Only Thing They Fear is You - DOOM Eternal - Mick Gordon

3. Beautiful Days - DANGANRONPA - Masafumi Takada

4. The City - Lone Survivor - Jasper Byrne

5. Double Cherry Pass - Super Mario 3D World - Nintendo

6. Times Square - Tom Clancy's The Division - Ola Strandh

7. pressure cooker - VVVVVV - Terry Cavanagh

8. Spongeswap - Bibulus (Starfury Take) - Galacticgal | Starfury

9. Treasure Trove Cove (Electro House Remix) - Banjo-Kazooie - Grant Kirkhope

10. Main Theme (Holder Remix) - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Holder/MLW

11. Picture Perfect - A Hat in Time - Paschal Michael Stiefel

12. Beneath the Mask (Instrumental) - Persona 5 - Various Artists

13. New Eden - Mirror's Edge - Solar Fields

14. Newbie Melody - RuneScape - Ian Taylor

15. Autumn Voyage - RuneScape - Ian Taylor

16. A Thousand Wings - Destiny 2 - Michael Salvatore, Skye Lewin, Pieter Schlosser, Rotem Moav

17. Karl's End - Deep Rock Galactic - Sophus Alf Agerbaek-Larsen

18. Vampire Killer (New Remix) - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Nintendo

19. Unfinished Business (Under the Bridge) - Skullgirls Encore - Michiru Yamane

20. Discovering - Capsized - Solar Fields

