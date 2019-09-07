Video game music and OST - jazz-focused set
1. Super Mario 3D World - Hisstocrat
2. Skullgirls 2nd Encore - In Rapid Succession
3. Grim Fandango - Lost Souls' Alliance
4. Gran Turismo 6 - Lounge/KENMEI/Mirage
5. LA Noire Remixed - Sing Sing Sing (Truth and Soul Remix)
6. Persona 5 - Beneath the Mask (Instrumental)
7. Cuphead - Botanic Panic
8. Risk of Rain - Coalescence
9. Cthulhu Saves the World - Big City 3
10. Deep Rock Galactic - The Only Way Out is Through
11. Skullgirls Encore - Unfinished Business
12. Gravity Daze 2 - Kyoushuu to Gaisen