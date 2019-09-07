Arcade new image

Video game music and OST - jazz-focused set

1. Super Mario 3D World - Hisstocrat

2. Skullgirls 2nd Encore - In Rapid Succession

3. Grim Fandango - Lost Souls' Alliance

4. Gran Turismo 6 - Lounge/KENMEI/Mirage

5. LA Noire Remixed - Sing Sing Sing (Truth and Soul Remix)

6. Persona 5 - Beneath the Mask (Instrumental)

7. Cuphead - Botanic Panic

8. Risk of Rain - Coalescence

9. Cthulhu Saves the World - Big City 3

10. Deep Rock Galactic - The Only Way Out is Through

11. Skullgirls Encore - Unfinished Business

12. Gravity Daze 2 - Kyoushuu to Gaisen

