1. Old School RuneScape - The Desolate Isle - Ian Taylor
2. Minecraft Volume Beta - Moog City 2 - C418
3. Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery - Lone Star - Jim Guthrie
4. Battlefield 4 - Warsaw Theme - Johan Skugge & Jukka Rintamaki
5. FTL: Advanced Edition - Hacking Malfunction (Battle) - Ben Prunty
6. FEZ - Flow - Disasterpeace
7. BIT.TRIP.RUNNER - Fortitude - Choice Provisions
8. Destiny 2 - Keep of Voices - Michael Salvatori, Skye Lewin, Rotem Moav, Peter Schlosser
9. Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Speed Run - Nintendo
10. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon - Blood Dragon Theme - Power Glove
11. Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor - Barad Núrn - Garry Schyman, Nathan Grigg
12 - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - 'Remember...No Russian' - Hans Zimmer, Lorne Balfe
13. PlanetSide 2 - vs theme
14. Capsized - Dust - SOLAR FIELDS
15. Old School RuneScape - The Fragment - Ashton Mills
16. Soma - Depth (Early Theme) - Mikko Tarmia
17. Deep Rock Galactic - They're Here! - Sophus Alf Agerbaek-Larsen
18. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - The Hunter's Path - Marcin Przybylowicz & Mikolai Stroinski