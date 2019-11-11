Arcade new image

1. Old School RuneScape - The Desolate Isle - Ian Taylor

2. Minecraft Volume Beta - Moog City 2 - C418

3. Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery - Lone Star - Jim Guthrie

4. Battlefield 4 - Warsaw Theme - Johan Skugge & Jukka Rintamaki

5. FTL: Advanced Edition - Hacking Malfunction (Battle) - Ben Prunty

6. FEZ - Flow - Disasterpeace

7. BIT.TRIP.RUNNER - Fortitude - Choice Provisions

8. Destiny 2 - Keep of Voices - Michael Salvatori, Skye Lewin, Rotem Moav, Peter Schlosser

9. Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Speed Run - Nintendo

10. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon - Blood Dragon Theme - Power Glove

11. Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor - Barad Núrn - Garry Schyman, Nathan Grigg

12 - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - 'Remember...No Russian' - Hans Zimmer, Lorne Balfe

13. PlanetSide 2 - vs theme

14. Capsized - Dust - SOLAR FIELDS

15. Old School RuneScape - The Fragment - Ashton Mills

16. Soma - Depth (Early Theme) - Mikko Tarmia

17. Deep Rock Galactic - They're Here! - Sophus Alf Agerbaek-Larsen

18. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - The Hunter's Path - Marcin Przybylowicz & Mikolai Stroinski

