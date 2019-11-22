1. Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - Temptation - Michael Salvatori, Skye Lewin, Rotem Moav, Peter Schlosser
2. thomas was alone - Escape - David Housden
3. DANGANRONPA - Beautiful Days - Masafumi Takada
4. Neko Atsume - Brown 04
5. Titanfall 2 - Blood and Rust - Stephen Barton
6. Ghost Recon Wildlands - Drive to Rancho Sabala - Ubisoft
7. Terraria - Overworld Night - Scott Lloyd Shelly
8. Tom Clancy's The Division - Times Square - Ola Strandh
9. Deep Rock Galactic - Robot Getaway - Sophus Alf Agerbaek-Larsen
10. Thumper - Beetle
11. Circa Infinity - All But One - JACK+JIM
12. Army of Two: The Devil's Cartel - Dust Unsettled - Brian Tyler
13. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Palisade Bank
14. Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - Unworthy - Michael Salvatori, Skye Lewin, Rotem Moav, Peter Schlosser
15. Donkey Kong Country Returns - Whale Waters
16. Divinity: Original Sin - Drowning Hope
17. Capsized - Feeling (album edit) - SOLAR FIELDS
18. The Binding of Isaac - Apostate - Danny Baranowksy
19. Starbound - Tranquility Base
20. Tribes Aerial Assault - 04
21. Genso Suikoden IV - Hideout Theme - Yuji Yoshino
22. MOTHER 3 - To Sunshine Forest
23. Ziggurat - Excalibur[Intro] - Gregoire Lourme
24. Mass Effect 2 - The End Run - EA Games Soundtrack
25. Lone Survivor - The City
26. Borderlands - Bring Your Guns - Gearbox
27. Just Cause 2 - Welcome to Panau
28. Super Mario 3D World - Double Cherry Pass - Nintendo
29. Hotline Miami 2 - Roller Mobster - Carpenter Brut
30. Call of Duty: Black Ops - Rooftops - Sean Murray
31. Super Hexagon - Focus - Terry Cavanaugh
32. Titanfall 2 - BT-7274 - Stephen Barton
33. Element4l - Paxton - Mind Tree
34. Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - Vex Offensive - Michael Salvatori, Skye Lewin, Rotem Moav, Peter Schlosser
