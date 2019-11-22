Arcade new image

1. Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - Temptation - Michael Salvatori, Skye Lewin, Rotem Moav, Peter Schlosser

2. thomas was alone - Escape - David Housden

3. DANGANRONPA - Beautiful Days - Masafumi Takada

4. Neko Atsume - Brown 04

5. Titanfall 2 - Blood and Rust - Stephen Barton

6. Ghost Recon Wildlands - Drive to Rancho Sabala - Ubisoft

7. Terraria - Overworld Night - Scott Lloyd Shelly

8. Tom Clancy's The Division - Times Square - Ola Strandh

9. Deep Rock Galactic - Robot Getaway - Sophus Alf Agerbaek-Larsen

10. Thumper - Beetle

11. Circa Infinity - All But One - JACK+JIM

12. Army of Two: The Devil's Cartel - Dust Unsettled - Brian Tyler

13. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Palisade Bank

14. Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - Unworthy - Michael Salvatori, Skye Lewin, Rotem Moav, Peter Schlosser

15. Donkey Kong Country Returns - Whale Waters

16. Divinity: Original Sin - Drowning Hope

17. Capsized - Feeling (album edit) - SOLAR FIELDS

18. The Binding of Isaac - Apostate - Danny Baranowksy

19. Starbound - Tranquility Base

20. Tribes Aerial Assault - 04

21. Genso Suikoden IV - Hideout Theme - Yuji Yoshino

22. MOTHER 3 - To Sunshine Forest

23. Ziggurat - Excalibur[Intro] - Gregoire Lourme

24. Mass Effect 2 - The End Run - EA Games Soundtrack

25. Lone Survivor - The City

26. Borderlands - Bring Your Guns - Gearbox

27. Just Cause 2 - Welcome to Panau

28. Super Mario 3D World - Double Cherry Pass - Nintendo

29. Hotline Miami 2 - Roller Mobster - Carpenter Brut

30. Call of Duty: Black Ops - Rooftops - Sean Murray

31. Super Hexagon - Focus - Terry Cavanaugh

32. Titanfall 2 - BT-7274 - Stephen Barton

33. Element4l - Paxton - Mind Tree

34. Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - Vex Offensive - Michael Salvatori, Skye Lewin, Rotem Moav, Peter Schlosser

