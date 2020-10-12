Ramsey Lewis- Only When Im Dreaming
Syreeta- Black Maybe
Alessandro Alessandroni- Indagine
Monk Montgomery- Reality
Third Wave- Wave's Lament
Quarteto Em Cy- Quando O Carnaval
Rotary Connection- Memory Band
Julius Brockington- Forty Nine Reasons
Roy Ayers- Searching
Piero Umiliani- Chaser
Alan Hawkshaw- Cruising
Don Blackman- Since You've Been Away So Long
Michal Urbaniak- Quintone
Felt- Now She's Gone
Orlandivo- Onda Anda Meu Amor
Cortex- Sabbat Pt. 2
Lonnie Liston Smith- Floating Through Space
Ingram- She's All Alone
Jeff Phelps- Hear My Heart
Admas- Anchi Bale Game
Marco Die Marco- I Miei Ricordi
Azymuth- Morning
Oluku Imo- Praise Jah