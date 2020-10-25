James Asher- Cosmos
Charles Earland- Journey Of The Soul
Hubert Laws- Land Of Passion
John Klemmer- Summer Song
Les Baxter- Sunken City
Andy Bey- Celestial Blues
Ryo Kawaski- Sometime
Ras G- Shinelight
Marcos Valle- De Repente, Moca Flor
David Gold- Let's Go Slow
Ambiance- Camoflauge
Michal Urbaniak- Cameo
Tatsuro Yamashita- Storm
George Jinda- Absolution
The Ensemble Al Salaam- Ecstasy
Enrico Pieranunzi- Feasing
Sun Ra- Space Is The Place
Joe Meek- The Valley Of The Sarooes
Bill Loose- Honey Colored
Ingram Kingdom- Tried It And Liked It
Tom Browne- Charisma
Roy Ayers- Hummin
The Putbacks- No Man No
Piero Piccioni- La Famiglia Nicotera
Yasuko Agawa- L.A. Night