James Asher- Cosmos

Charles Earland- Journey Of The Soul

Hubert Laws- Land Of Passion

John Klemmer- Summer Song

Les Baxter- Sunken City

Andy Bey- Celestial Blues

Ryo Kawaski- Sometime

Ras G- Shinelight

Marcos Valle- De Repente, Moca Flor

David Gold- Let's Go Slow

Ambiance- Camoflauge

Michal Urbaniak- Cameo

Tatsuro Yamashita- Storm

George Jinda- Absolution

The Ensemble Al Salaam- Ecstasy

Enrico Pieranunzi- Feasing

Sun Ra- Space Is The Place

Joe Meek- The Valley Of The Sarooes

Bill Loose- Honey Colored

Ingram Kingdom- Tried It And Liked It

Tom Browne- Charisma

Roy Ayers- Hummin

The Putbacks- No Man No

Piero Piccioni- La Famiglia Nicotera

Yasuko Agawa- L.A. Night

Load comments