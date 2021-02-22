Lonnie Liston Smith- Floating Through Space

Linda Tillery- Heaven Is In Your Mind

Pyramid- Song For Bobby

Rioland & Goldfeder- Tension

Piero Umiliani- Approdo Lunare

Roy Ayers- Searching

Tarika Blue- Dreamflower

Alessandro Alessandroni- Il Porto

Monk Montgomery- Reality

Alan Hawkshaw- Mermaid

Trevor Bastow- Videodisc

Mndsgn- Alluptoyou

Robert Hall Productions- Lonely Moments

Roger Webb- Moonbird

Piero Piccioni- It's Possible

Ambiance- Camoflauge

Sun Ra- Springtime Again

Jorge Dalto- I've Got You On My Mind

Armando Trovajoli- Woman's Parfume

Johnny Hammond- Call On Me

Lafayette Afro Rock Band- Ozan Koukle

