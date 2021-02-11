Mtume- Theme

Dan Siegel- Quasar

Slipstream- Afterglow

Dalton- Soul Brother

Weldon Irvine- Music Is The Key

Michael White- Reiko

Hiromasa Suzuki- Out Of Focus

Yesterday's New Quintet- Ruggen Tranquility

Hubert Eaves- Song For Marlene

Makoto Matsushita- Resort For Blue

The Five Stairsteps- Theme Of An Angel

Lonnie Liston Smith- Golden Dreams

The Putbacks- Silver

One Way- Guess You Didn't Know

P. Lewis- Patterns

Twilight- Still Loving You

Opa- Pieces

Ryo Kawaski- Montevideo

Lonnie Liston Smith- Inner Beauty

Spirit Free- Starship

