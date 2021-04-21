...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Louisiana...
Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and
East Baton Rouge Parishes.
Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana,
East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes.
...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday, May 02...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Mississippi River At Red River Landing.
* Until Sunday, May 02.
* At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 54.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 48.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday, May 01.
* Impact...At 54.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red
River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps
and river bottom land will be under water. Water approaches Angola
farm land.
&&