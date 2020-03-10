The Breeze 3/8/20

You are the owner of this article.
Admas- Tez Alegn Yetinu

Shigeo Sekito- The Word II

Hiroshi Suzuki- Romance

Shigeru Suzuki- Hawaiian

Homeshake- Nankhatai

Pyramid- Song For Bobby

Noriko Miyamoto- My Life

Masaru Imada- Green Catepillar

Lonnie Liston Smith- Mystical Dreamer

Trevor Bastow- Videodisc

Marvin Gaye- Is That Enough

Robert Hall Productions- Lonely Moments

New World Music- Intellectual Thinking

Kool & The Gang- Summer Madness

Tom Browne- Moon Rise

P. Lewis- Patterns

Dave Valentin- Sidra's Dream

Dexter Wansel- Rings Of Saturn

Rubba- Way Star

Arawak- Shotgun

Azymuth- Morning

Linda Tillery- Heaven Is In Your Mind

