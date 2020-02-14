Blue Gas- Shadows From Nowhere
Yukihiro Takahashi- Sunset
Alan Hawkshaw- Soft Throttle
Ahmad Jamal- Trilby
Rare Silk- Storm
Lonnie Liston Smith- Summer Nights
John Cameron- Liquid Sunshine
Roy Ayers- The Third Eye
Piero Umiliani- Nostalgia
Rotary Connection- Memory Band
Haruomi Hosono- Nostalgia Island
Francis Monkman- Getting Ready
Julius Brockington- Forty Nine Reasons
Spirit- The Other Song
Brain Bennet- Discovery
Cortex- Tropeau Bleu
Johnny Hammond- Can't We Smile
Yann Tomita- Beyond The Blue Star Zone
Brian Augers Oblivion Express- Voices Of Other Times
John Cameron- Half Forgotten Daydreams