Blue Gas- Shadows From Nowhere

Yukihiro Takahashi- Sunset

Alan Hawkshaw- Soft Throttle

Ahmad Jamal- Trilby

Rare Silk- Storm

Lonnie Liston Smith- Summer Nights

John Cameron- Liquid Sunshine

Roy Ayers- The Third Eye

Piero Umiliani- Nostalgia

Rotary Connection- Memory Band

Haruomi Hosono- Nostalgia Island

Francis Monkman- Getting Ready

Julius Brockington- Forty Nine Reasons

Spirit- The Other Song

Brain Bennet- Discovery

Cortex- Tropeau Bleu

Johnny Hammond- Can't We Smile

Yann Tomita- Beyond The Blue Star Zone

Brian Augers Oblivion Express- Voices Of Other Times

John Cameron- Half Forgotten Daydreams

