3rd show, focusing on lo-fi and lounge obscurities from the past

1. The Beach Boys- All I Wanna Do

2. Adrian Baker- In Close Harmony

3. The Doopees- Some Day, That Place In Time

4. Arthur Verocai- Que Mapa

5. Yukihiro Takahashi- Sunset

6. Lonnie Liston Smith- Sunset

7. Weldon Irvine- Morning Sunrise

8. Alec Mansion- Maintenant

9. Robson Jorge And Lincoln Olivetti- Eva

10. Bob James- Pure Imagination

11. Placa Luminosa- Neon

12. Brian Protheroe- Changing My Tune

13. Piero Picciono- Easy Lovers

14. Cortex- La Rue

15. Cortex- Huit Octobre 1971

16. Ronnie Laws- Tidal Wave

17. Gene Harris- Losalamitoslatinfunklovesong

18. Bobbi Humprey- Just A Love Child

19. Quarteto Em Cy- Estrela Guia

20. Tarika Blue- Dreamflower

21. Blue Gas- Shadows From Nowhere

22. Joan Biblioni- Migas

23. Hiroshi Sato- Say Goodbye

24. Kool & The Gang- Summer Madness

25. Dexter Wansel- Theme From The Planets

26. Jacky Giordano- Be Careful

27. Admas- Tez Alegn Yetintu

Load comments