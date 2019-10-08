3rd show, focusing on lo-fi and lounge obscurities from the past
1. The Beach Boys- All I Wanna Do
2. Adrian Baker- In Close Harmony
3. The Doopees- Some Day, That Place In Time
4. Arthur Verocai- Que Mapa
5. Yukihiro Takahashi- Sunset
6. Lonnie Liston Smith- Sunset
7. Weldon Irvine- Morning Sunrise
8. Alec Mansion- Maintenant
9. Robson Jorge And Lincoln Olivetti- Eva
10. Bob James- Pure Imagination
11. Placa Luminosa- Neon
12. Brian Protheroe- Changing My Tune
13. Piero Picciono- Easy Lovers
14. Cortex- La Rue
15. Cortex- Huit Octobre 1971
16. Ronnie Laws- Tidal Wave
17. Gene Harris- Losalamitoslatinfunklovesong
18. Bobbi Humprey- Just A Love Child
19. Quarteto Em Cy- Estrela Guia
20. Tarika Blue- Dreamflower
21. Blue Gas- Shadows From Nowhere
22. Joan Biblioni- Migas
23. Hiroshi Sato- Say Goodbye
24. Kool & The Gang- Summer Madness
25. Dexter Wansel- Theme From The Planets
26. Jacky Giordano- Be Careful
27. Admas- Tez Alegn Yetintu