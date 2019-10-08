First show, mix of lo-fi and lounge obscurities from the past

1. Virna Lindt- Underwater Boy

2. Arthur Verocai- Cabocolo

3. Alan Hawkshaw- Beach Journey

4. Eddie Harris- Smoke Signals

5. Yann Tomita- Memories Of A Tape Recorder

6. Rotary Connection- Memory Band

7. Roy Ayers- Everybody Loves The Sunshine

8. R.Stevie Moore- Adjacent Species Like You

9. Julius Brockington- Forty Nine Reasons

10. Brian Auger's Oblivion Express- Beginning Again

11. King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizzard- Sketches Of Brunswick East III

12. George Duke- Faces In Reflection No.1

13. Wings- Arrow Through Me

14. M&G Orchestra- Mare (The Sea)

15. Ju-Par Universal Orchestra- Time

16. Kevin Ayers- Song For Insane Times

17. Alan Hawkshaw- Mermaid

18. Candido- Thousand Finger Man

19. Pearl And The Oysters- Mercury Comet Caliente

20. Jennifer Lara- I'm In Love

21. Lonnie Liston Smith- Summer Nights

22. Admas- Anchi Bale Game

23. Haruomi Hosono- Saigo No Rakuen

24. Rare Silk- Storm

Load comments