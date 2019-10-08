First show, mix of lo-fi and lounge obscurities from the past
1. Virna Lindt- Underwater Boy
2. Arthur Verocai- Cabocolo
3. Alan Hawkshaw- Beach Journey
4. Eddie Harris- Smoke Signals
5. Yann Tomita- Memories Of A Tape Recorder
6. Rotary Connection- Memory Band
7. Roy Ayers- Everybody Loves The Sunshine
8. R.Stevie Moore- Adjacent Species Like You
9. Julius Brockington- Forty Nine Reasons
10. Brian Auger's Oblivion Express- Beginning Again
11. King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizzard- Sketches Of Brunswick East III
12. George Duke- Faces In Reflection No.1
13. Wings- Arrow Through Me
14. M&G Orchestra- Mare (The Sea)
15. Ju-Par Universal Orchestra- Time
16. Kevin Ayers- Song For Insane Times
17. Alan Hawkshaw- Mermaid
18. Candido- Thousand Finger Man
19. Pearl And The Oysters- Mercury Comet Caliente
20. Jennifer Lara- I'm In Love
21. Lonnie Liston Smith- Summer Nights
22. Admas- Anchi Bale Game
23. Haruomi Hosono- Saigo No Rakuen
24. Rare Silk- Storm