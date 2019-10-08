Second show, focusing primarily on lounge music

1. John Cameron- Liquid Sunshine

2. Roy Ayers- Searching

3. Cortex- L'enfant Samba

4. Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band- Sunshower

5. Irving Martin- Action Underscore

6. Don Blackman- Holding You, Loving You

7. Roy Wood- Main Street

8. Alan Hawkshaw- Soft Throttle

9. Prince- Wouldn't You Love To Love Me (demo)

10. Prefab Sprout- Cherry Tree (demo)

11. Michael Jackson- P.Y.T (demo)

12. Taeko Ohnuki- Sunshower

13. Alec Mansion- Dans Leau De Nice

14. Earth, Wind And Fire- Sun Goddess

15. Michael Gregory- Risin Up

16. Yann Tomita- Beyond The Blue Star Zone Pt. II

17. Brian Auger's Oblivion Express- Voices Of Other Times

18. Gary Wilson- She Makes Me Think Of Endicott

19. Brian Bennet- Discovery

20. Stereolab- The Flower Called Nowhere

21. Jerry Paper- Grey Area

22. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard- The Last Oasis

23. Mild High Club- Chapel Perilous

24. Monster Rally- Spirit Guide

25. Homeshake- Slow

26. Wavy I.D- Dinner At My Place (I Can't Wait)

27. Silk Rhodes- Stuck In My Head

28. Andrew Ashong- Never Dreamed

