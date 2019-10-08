Second show, focusing primarily on lounge music
1. John Cameron- Liquid Sunshine
2. Roy Ayers- Searching
3. Cortex- L'enfant Samba
4. Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band- Sunshower
5. Irving Martin- Action Underscore
6. Don Blackman- Holding You, Loving You
7. Roy Wood- Main Street
8. Alan Hawkshaw- Soft Throttle
9. Prince- Wouldn't You Love To Love Me (demo)
10. Prefab Sprout- Cherry Tree (demo)
11. Michael Jackson- P.Y.T (demo)
12. Taeko Ohnuki- Sunshower
13. Alec Mansion- Dans Leau De Nice
14. Earth, Wind And Fire- Sun Goddess
15. Michael Gregory- Risin Up
16. Yann Tomita- Beyond The Blue Star Zone Pt. II
17. Brian Auger's Oblivion Express- Voices Of Other Times
18. Gary Wilson- She Makes Me Think Of Endicott
19. Brian Bennet- Discovery
20. Stereolab- The Flower Called Nowhere
21. Jerry Paper- Grey Area
22. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard- The Last Oasis
23. Mild High Club- Chapel Perilous
24. Monster Rally- Spirit Guide
25. Homeshake- Slow
26. Wavy I.D- Dinner At My Place (I Can't Wait)
27. Silk Rhodes- Stuck In My Head
28. Andrew Ashong- Never Dreamed