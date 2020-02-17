Piero Piccioni- Easy Lovers

Admas- Anchi Bale Game

Alan Hawkshaw- Soft Throttle

Virna Lindt- Underwater Boy

Alan Hawkshaw- Mermaid

Yann Tomita- Memories Of A Tape Recorder

Roy Ayers- Searching

Ryuichi Sakamoto- Dream

Julie Dexter- Peace Of Mind (Reprise)

Mild High Club- Chapel Perilous

Eddie Harris- Smoke Signals

George Duke- Faces In Reflection No. 1

Brian Bennett- Image

Joe Meek- I Hear A New World

Douglas Wood- Moon Nightclub

Les McCann- Sometimes I Cry

Ronnie Foster- Mystic Brew

Bobbi Humphrey- Please Set Me At Ease

Cortex- Huit Octobre 1971

Arthur Verocai- Velho Parente

Tarika Blue- Dreamflower

Lonnie Liston Smith- Bridge Through Time

Roy Ayers- Everybody Loves The Sunshine

Cal Tjader- Invitation

Shelly Mane- Tomorrow

Badbadnotgood- Chompy's Paradise

Steve Kuhn- The Meaning Of Love

Load comments