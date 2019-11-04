Les Baxter- Fruit Of Dreams
Linda Tillery- Heaven Is In Your Mind
Pyramid- Song For Bobby
Andy Bey- Celestial Blues
Piero Umiliani- Approdo Lunare
Roy Ayers- Searching
Samuel Hoffman- Lunar Rhapsody
Monk Montgomery- Reality
Piero Piccioni- Eros
Trevor Bastow- Videodisc
Mndsgn- Cosmic Perspective
Piero Picciono- It's Possible
Laurel Halo- Wow
Sun Ra- Springtime Again
David Benedeth Band- A Colorful Dream
Alessandro Alessandroni- Il Porto
Robert Vanderbilt- A Message From God
Malik Flavors- Storm
The Ensemble Al Salaam- Ecstacy
Robert Dransin- Chant Of The Moon
James Mason- I Want Your Love
George Duke- Faces In Reflection
Peter Thomas- Bolero On The Moon
Ingram- She's All Alone
Manfredo Fest- Jungle Kitten