alphabet-soup (1).jpg

It's good to be back from winter break!

Our theme for this week isn't any genre or director or actor… this week, our theme is alphabet soup. We picked a movie starting with each letter of the alphabet and played one song from each movie. 26 songs from 26 movies that stand for each of the 26 letters of the alphabet. Enjoy, and don't forget to bring a sweater.

Austin Powers: Goldmember (year): Austin Powers Theme Song by Melbourne Ska Orchestra

A Beautiful Mind (2001): Teaching Mathematics Again by James Horner

Cinderella (1950): A Dream is A Wish Your Heart Makes by Disney Peaceful Piano

Dead Man Walking (1995): In Your Mind by Johnny Cash

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004): Everybody's Gotta Learn Sometime by Beck

Forrest Gump (1994): Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Gravity (2013): Aurora Borealis by Steven Price

Hair (1979): Flesh Failures (Let the Sunshine In) by Galt MacDermot and Tom Pierson

Inside Out (2015): Nomanisone Island/National Movers by Michael Giacchino

Joker (2019): Send in the Clowns by Frank Sinatra

Killing of a Secret Deer (2017): The Gherkin Train by Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles

Lady Bird (2017): Lady Bird by Jon Brion

The Mask (1994): Cuban Pete by Jim Carrey

No Country for Old Men (2007): Las Mañanitas by Javier Solis

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975): Aloha los Pescadores by Jack Nitzsche

Paris is Burning (1990): Love Hangover by Diana Ross

Quarantine (2008): The Wahooti Fandango by Custard

Reservoir Dogs (1992): Hooked on a Feeling by Blue Swede

Shrek 2 (2004): Little Drop of Poison by Tom Waits

Taxi Driver (1976): A Reluctant Hero/Betsy/End Credits by Bernard Hermann and James Nichols

Unorthodox (2020): Looking for Love by Riaan Vosoloo and Benedic Lamdin

V for Vendetta (2005): Cry Me a River by Julie London

When Harry Met Sally (1989): It Had to Be You by Harry Connick Jr.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014): Time in a Bottle by Jim Croce

Yojimbo (1961): Opening Theme by Masaru Sato

Zoolander (2001): Relax by Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Load comments