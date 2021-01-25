It's good to be back from winter break!
Our theme for this week isn't any genre or director or actor… this week, our theme is alphabet soup. We picked a movie starting with each letter of the alphabet and played one song from each movie. 26 songs from 26 movies that stand for each of the 26 letters of the alphabet. Enjoy, and don't forget to bring a sweater.
Austin Powers: Goldmember (year): Austin Powers Theme Song by Melbourne Ska Orchestra
A Beautiful Mind (2001): Teaching Mathematics Again by James Horner
Cinderella (1950): A Dream is A Wish Your Heart Makes by Disney Peaceful Piano
Dead Man Walking (1995): In Your Mind by Johnny Cash
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004): Everybody's Gotta Learn Sometime by Beck
Forrest Gump (1994): Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd
Gravity (2013): Aurora Borealis by Steven Price
Hair (1979): Flesh Failures (Let the Sunshine In) by Galt MacDermot and Tom Pierson
Inside Out (2015): Nomanisone Island/National Movers by Michael Giacchino
Joker (2019): Send in the Clowns by Frank Sinatra
Killing of a Secret Deer (2017): The Gherkin Train by Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles
Lady Bird (2017): Lady Bird by Jon Brion
The Mask (1994): Cuban Pete by Jim Carrey
No Country for Old Men (2007): Las Mañanitas by Javier Solis
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975): Aloha los Pescadores by Jack Nitzsche
Paris is Burning (1990): Love Hangover by Diana Ross
Quarantine (2008): The Wahooti Fandango by Custard
Reservoir Dogs (1992): Hooked on a Feeling by Blue Swede
Shrek 2 (2004): Little Drop of Poison by Tom Waits
Taxi Driver (1976): A Reluctant Hero/Betsy/End Credits by Bernard Hermann and James Nichols
Unorthodox (2020): Looking for Love by Riaan Vosoloo and Benedic Lamdin
V for Vendetta (2005): Cry Me a River by Julie London
When Harry Met Sally (1989): It Had to Be You by Harry Connick Jr.
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014): Time in a Bottle by Jim Croce
Yojimbo (1961): Opening Theme by Masaru Sato
Zoolander (2001): Relax by Frankie Goes to Hollywood