Relive your favorite childhood memories with our Pixar episode, as recommended by DJ Starchild from The Mothership. Thank you again to all of our donors from this year's fundraiser week! Our radio station wouldn't be what it is without your generosity and appreciation:)

Don't forget to put on a sweater (preferably your new KLSU sweatshirt).

Wow by Thomas Newman, from Finding Nemo

La Vie en Rose by Louis Armstrong, from Wall-E

Unforgettable by Sia, from Finding Dory

Cristo Redentor by Jon Batiste, from Soul

It Only Takes a Moment by Michael Crawford, from Wall-E

Beyond the Sea by Robbie Williams, from Finding Nemo

Bigger Than Us by Jon Batiste, from Soul

Le Festin by Camille, from Ratatouille

Parting Ways by Cody Chestnutt, from Soul

Recuerdame by Gael Garcia Bernal and Lucy Hernandez, from Coco

La Llorona by Alanna Ubach and Antonio Sol, from La Llorona

Epiphany by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, from Soul

Married Life by Michael Giacchino, from Up

Put On Your Sunday Clothes by Michael Crawford and Barbra Streisand, from Wall-E

You’ve Got a Friend in Me by Randy Newman, from Toy Story

Up With End Credits by Michael Giacchino, from Up

It’s All Right by Jon Batiste, from Soul

Sh-Boom by The Chords, from Cars

Get Your Kicks On Route 66 by Chuck Berry, from Cars

My Heart Would Know by Hank Williams, from Cars

Life is a Highway by the Rascal Flatts, from Cars

Strange Things by Randy Newman, from Toy Story

Everyone Knows Juanita by Gael Garcia Hernandez, from Coco

Bao by Toby Chu, from Bao

End Creditouilles by Michael Giacchino, from Ratatouille

The Witch’s Cottage by Patrick Doyle, from Brave

22’s Getaway by Jon Batiste, from Soul

