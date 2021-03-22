Relive your favorite childhood memories with our Pixar episode, as recommended by DJ Starchild from The Mothership. Thank you again to all of our donors from this year's fundraiser week! Our radio station wouldn't be what it is without your generosity and appreciation:)
Don't forget to put on a sweater (preferably your new KLSU sweatshirt).
Wow by Thomas Newman, from Finding Nemo
La Vie en Rose by Louis Armstrong, from Wall-E
Unforgettable by Sia, from Finding Dory
Cristo Redentor by Jon Batiste, from Soul
It Only Takes a Moment by Michael Crawford, from Wall-E
Beyond the Sea by Robbie Williams, from Finding Nemo
Bigger Than Us by Jon Batiste, from Soul
Le Festin by Camille, from Ratatouille
Parting Ways by Cody Chestnutt, from Soul
Recuerdame by Gael Garcia Bernal and Lucy Hernandez, from Coco
La Llorona by Alanna Ubach and Antonio Sol, from La Llorona
Epiphany by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, from Soul
Married Life by Michael Giacchino, from Up
Put On Your Sunday Clothes by Michael Crawford and Barbra Streisand, from Wall-E
You’ve Got a Friend in Me by Randy Newman, from Toy Story
Up With End Credits by Michael Giacchino, from Up
It’s All Right by Jon Batiste, from Soul
Sh-Boom by The Chords, from Cars
Get Your Kicks On Route 66 by Chuck Berry, from Cars
My Heart Would Know by Hank Williams, from Cars
Life is a Highway by the Rascal Flatts, from Cars
Strange Things by Randy Newman, from Toy Story
Everyone Knows Juanita by Gael Garcia Hernandez, from Coco
Bao by Toby Chu, from Bao
End Creditouilles by Michael Giacchino, from Ratatouille
The Witch’s Cottage by Patrick Doyle, from Brave
22’s Getaway by Jon Batiste, from Soul