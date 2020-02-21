Welcome back to the Cine Files, with DJ Scoundrel and DJ Prismo. This week we wanted to honor Black History Month by featuring films with African American actors, composers and more. Our playlist this week has a variety of different music, paying homage to African American history from the post-abolition movement to the Civil Rights era to the birth of hip-hop to today.
- Otis Redding – Ole Man Trouble, from Selma
- The Platters – My Prayer, from Malcom X
- Yusuf Lateef – Bamboo Flute Blues, from Selma
- Quincy Jones – Miss Celie’s Blues (Sister), from The Color Purple
- J.B. Lenoir – Alabama Blues, from Selma
- McCoy Tyner – Contemporary Focus, from Selma
- Maya Angelou – Still I Rise (Poem)
- Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch – Ladies’ March, from Hidden Figures
- Ludwig Gorannson – Adonis, from Creed
- Nicholas Britell – Vesperae Solennes de Confessore, K. 339, from Moonlight
- Nicholson Britell -- The Middle of the World, from Moonlight
- Michael Abels – Femme Fatale, from Us
- Michael Abels – Beach Walk, from Us
- The Soul Stirrers – Time Brings About a Change, from Selma
- The Brothers Johnson -- Strawberry Letter 23, from Jackie Brown
- Prince – The Beautiful Ones, from Purple Rain
- Prince – Purple Rain, from Purple Rain
- Excerpt of GZA speaking in an interview with the Wu Tang Clan
- Childish Gambino – Paper Boi, from Atlanta
- Monie Love – Work it Out, from Boyz in the Hood
- Arrested Development – Revolution, from Malcom X
- Public Enemy – Fight the Power, from When They See Us
- The Honey Drippers – Impeach the President, from Wu Tang: An American Saga
- Ali Shaheed Muhammed – Feel Alive (ft. Karolina & Loren Oden), from When They See Us
- King Krule – Czech One, from Atlanta
- Slime – At Sea Again (ft. Selah Sue), from Atlanta
- Frank Ocean – Moon River, from When They See Us
- The Delfonics – Hey Love, from Atlanta
- Michael Abels – Sikiliza Kwa Wahenga, from Get Out
- Nicholas Britell – A Rose in Spanish Harlem (Bonus Track), from If Beale Street Could Talk
- Nicholas Britell – Agape, from If Beale Street Could Talk
- Miriam Makeba, Harry Belafonte – Malaika (My Angel), from Atlanta
- Sam Cooke – A Change is Gonna Come, from Malcom X