Welcome back to the Cine Files, with DJ Scoundrel and DJ Prismo. This week we wanted to honor Black History Month by featuring films with African American actors, composers and more. Our playlist this week has a variety of different music, paying homage to African American history from the post-abolition movement to the Civil Rights era to the birth of hip-hop to today.

  1. Otis Redding – Ole Man Trouble, from Selma
  2. The Platters – My Prayer, from Malcom X
  3. Yusuf Lateef – Bamboo Flute Blues, from Selma
  4. Quincy Jones – Miss Celie’s Blues (Sister), from The Color Purple
  5. J.B. Lenoir – Alabama Blues, from Selma
  6. McCoy Tyner – Contemporary Focus, from Selma
  7. Maya Angelou – Still I Rise (Poem)
  8. Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch – Ladies’ March, from Hidden Figures
  9. Ludwig Gorannson – Adonis, from Creed
  10. Nicholas Britell – Vesperae Solennes de Confessore, K. 339, from Moonlight
  11. Nicholson Britell -- The Middle of the World, from Moonlight
  12. Michael Abels – Femme Fatale, from Us
  13. Michael Abels – Beach Walk, from Us
  14. The Soul Stirrers – Time Brings About a Change, from Selma
  15. The Brothers Johnson -- Strawberry Letter 23, from Jackie Brown
  16. Prince – The Beautiful Ones, from Purple Rain
  17. Prince – Purple Rain, from Purple Rain
  18. Excerpt of GZA speaking in an interview with the Wu Tang Clan
  19. Childish Gambino – Paper Boi, from Atlanta
  20. Monie Love – Work it Out, from Boyz in the Hood
  21. Arrested Development – Revolution, from Malcom X
  22. Public Enemy – Fight the Power, from When They See Us
  23. The Honey Drippers – Impeach the President, from Wu Tang: An American Saga
  24. Ali Shaheed Muhammed – Feel Alive (ft. Karolina & Loren Oden), from When They See Us
  25. King Krule – Czech One, from Atlanta
  26. Slime – At Sea Again (ft. Selah Sue), from Atlanta
  27. Frank Ocean – Moon River, from When They See Us
  28. The Delfonics – Hey Love, from Atlanta
  29. Michael Abels – Sikiliza Kwa Wahenga, from Get Out
  30. Nicholas Britell – A Rose in Spanish Harlem (Bonus Track), from If Beale Street Could Talk
  31. Nicholas Britell – Agape, from If Beale Street Could Talk
  32. Miriam Makeba, Harry Belafonte – Malaika (My Angel), from Atlanta
  33. Sam Cooke – A Change is Gonna Come, from Malcom X
