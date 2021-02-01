As roommates, we spend a lot of time together in the living room scrolling through Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, etc. trying to find something new and fun to watch. Our latest go-to has been true crime documentaries– think Casey Anthony, Ted Bundy, The West Memphis 3.
As such, we thought it would be fitting to honor our new favorite pastime with a two-hour show paying homage to the music that puts you into the thrillers. Enjoy these tunes from true crime movies and documentaries that will make your hairs stand on end.
Don't forget to bring a sweater. These movies are chilling to say the least.
Made in America by Gary Lionelli, from O.J. Simpson: Made in America (2016)
Falling Leaves by Clare Maguire, from When They See Us (2019)
Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting by Charles Mingus, from The Wolf of Wallstreet (2013)
Mary’s Blues by John Coltrane, from Zodiac (2007)
Feeling Good by Nina Simone, from The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)
Remember (Walkin’ in The Sand) by The Shangri-Las, from Goodfellas (1990)
I Shall Be Released by Nina Simone, from The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)
Pain in My Heart by Otis Redding, from The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)
Hold On I’m Coming by Sam and Dave, from American Gangster (2007)
Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic by Isaac Hayes, from Zodiac (2007)
Way Down In The Hole by Tom Waits, from Tiger King (2020)
California Dreamin’ by Jose Feliciano, from Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019)
The Letter by The Box Tops, from Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (2019)
I Saw a Tiger by Joe Exotic, from Tiger King (2020)
A Horse with No Name by America, from American Hustle (2013)
Sunshine of Your Love by Cream, from Goodfellas (1990)
Mrs. Robinson by Simon & Garfunkel, from Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019)
Good Thing by Paul Revere & The Raiders, from Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019)
Gone Daddy Gone by Violent Femmes, from I, Tonya (2017)
The Passenger by Siouxsie And The Banshees, from I, Tonya (2017)
Helter Skelter by The Beatles
School Trip by Andrew Hollander, from My Friend Dahmer (2017)
Excerpt from Midnight Gospel, S1:E3 “Hunters Without a Home” (2020)
C’est Si Bon by Eartha Kitt, from The Wolf of Wallstreet (2013)
Do You Believe In Magic by The Lovin’ Spoonful, from Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (2019)
Delicado by Percy Faiths, from The Irishman (2019)
The Girl From Ipanema by Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto, from Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Sleep Walk by Santo & Johnny, from The Irishman (2019)