It's ladies night. We have all kinds of heroic, badass women from Beatrix Kiddo from Kill Bill to the women of The Joy Luck Club. The best part is that all of the music is incredible.
Before you starting listening, and I can't stress this enough, bring a sweater.
Twisted Nerve by Bernard Herrmann, from Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003)
I Don’t Smoke by Jerry Goldsmith, from Basic Instinct (1992)
Acid Test by Jerry Goldsmith, from Alien (1979)
Inferno Main Title Theme by Keith Emerson, from Inferno (2016)
Hanna’s Theme by The Chemical Brothers, from Hanna (2011)
Main Title by Howard Shore, from Silence of the Lambs (1991)
The Shrine by Peter Dasent, from Heavenly Creatures (1994)
The Story of the Swan by Rachel Portman, from The Joy Luck Club (1993)
Be My Love by Sammy Cahn and Nicholas Brodsky, from Heavenly Creatures (1994)
Cat People (Putting Out Fire) by David Bowie, from Atomic Blonde (2017)
Paloma Negra by Chavela Vargas, from Frida (2002)
End of the World by Julie London, from The End of the F****** World (2017-Present)
Bang Bang by Nancy Sinatra, from Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003)
La Bruja by Salma Hayek, from Frida (2002)
He Hit Me (And It Felt Like A Kiss) by The Crystals, from Mad Men (2007-2015)
Unholy Faces by Florist, from The End of the F****** World (2017-Present)
Laughing on the Outside by Bernadette Carroll, from The End of the F****** World (2017-Present)
Settin’ the Woods on Fire by Hank Williams, from The End of the F****** World (2017-Present)
Banana Boat Song by Harry Belafonte, from Beetlejuice (1988)
9 to 5 by Dolly Parton, from 9 to 5 (1980)
Woo Hoo by the 5, 6, 7, 8’s, from Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003)
Can’t Help the Way I Feel by Lily & Madeleine, from Promising Young Woman (2021)
Black Sheep by Metric, from Scott Pilgrim v. The World (2010)
No More Mr. Nice Guy by Alice Cooper, from Dark Shadows (2012)
We Are Sex Bob-Bomb by Sex Bob-Bomb, from Scott Pilgrim v. The World (2010)
Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood by Santa Esmerelda, from Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003)
Season of the Witch by Donovan, from Dark Shadows (2012)
Mater Tenebrarum by Keith Emerson, from Inferno (2016)