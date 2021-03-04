This week we threw back to the kids show era, specifically Cartoon Network. If you've been thinking of rewatching all 274 episodes of Adventure Time, consider this your sign. Kudos to Rebecca Sugar for being a genius.
Bring a sweater.
Gorilla 4 Sale by Michael Ungar, from Boomerang
Time Adventure by The Adventure Time Cast, from Adventure Time S10:E13-16 “Come Along With Me”
Good Little Girl by Donald Glover, featuring Madeline Martin and Roz Ryan, from Adventure Time S5:E11 “Bad Little Boy”
Steven Universe by L. Dre
Let Us Adore You (Reprise) by Christine Ebersole, Lisa Hannigan, Patti LuPone & Sarah Stiles, from Steven Universe: The Movie
Everything Stays by Olivia Olson, from Adventure Time S7:E7 “Everything Stays”
Island Song (Come Along With Me) by Ashley Eriksson, from Adventure Time
Here Comes A Thought by Estelle and AJ Michalka, from Steven Universe S4:E4 “Mindful Education”
Gooey Gangsta by Biz Markie, from Adventure Time S2:E6 “Slow Love”
Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends Theme by James L. Venable, from Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends
Here We Go by Girls Aloud, from Totally Spies
Let Me Drive My Van Into Your Heart by Tom Scharpling, from Steven Universe S1:E2 “Laser Light Cannon”
Wailing Stone by Tom Scharpling, from Steven Universe S1:E49 “The Message”
Slow Dance With You and Francis Forever Medley (Live) by Olivia Olson
Old North Wind by Mark Bodnar & The Blasting Company, from Over The Garden Wall Ch. 8 “Babes in the Wood”
Mr. Universe by Jemaine Clement, from Steven Universe
Into the Unknown by Jack Jones & The Blasting Company, from Over The Garden Wall Ch. 1 “The Old Grist Mill”
I’m Just Your Problem (Live) by Olivia Olson
Independent Together by Ted Leo, DeeDee Magno Hall & Aimee Man, from The Steven Universe Movie
Love Like You by Rebecca Sugar, from Steven Universe
Forward, Onerei by Deborah Voigt & The Blasting Company, from Over The Garden Wall Ch. 8 “Babes in the Wood”
It’s Over, Isn’t It (Live) by DeeDee Magno Hall, from Steven Universe S3:E8 “Mr. Greg”
Pokémon Theme Song by Jason Paige
Other Friends (Live) by Sarah Stiles, from Steven Universe: The Movie
Everything Stays (Live) by Rebecca Sugar & Olivia Olson
Ms. Langtree’s Lament by Janet Klein & The Blasting Company, from Over The Garden Wall Ch. 3 “Schooltown Follies”
Time Adventure (Live) by Rebecca Sugar
Daddy Why Did You Eat My Fries? And Remember You Medley (Live) by Olivia Olson
Do It For Her by Grace Rolek, DeeDee Magno Hall & Zach Callison, from Steven Universe S2:E6 “Sworn to the Sword”
Pink Panther Theme by Henry Mancini
Teen Titans Theme Song by Puffy Ami Yumi
Drift Away by Sarah Stiles, from Steven Universe: The Movie
Something Entirely New by Erica Luttrell & Charlyne Yi, from Steven Universe S2:E22 “The Answer”
Giant Robot Love by the cast of Looney Tunes, from Looney Tunes
Chowder Theme Song by Unknown, from Chowder
Animaniacs Theme (Instrumental) by Unknown, from Animaniacs
French Theme Song by Dania Gio, from Totally Spies
Wakko’s America by Wakko, from Animaniacs S1:E21 “The Flame/Wakko's America/Davy Omelette/Four Score and Seven Migraines Ago”