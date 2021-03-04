This week we threw back to the kids show era, specifically Cartoon Network. If you've been thinking of rewatching all 274 episodes of Adventure Time, consider this your sign. Kudos to Rebecca Sugar for being a genius.

Bring a sweater.

Gorilla 4 Sale by Michael Ungar, from Boomerang

Time Adventure by The Adventure Time Cast, from Adventure Time S10:E13-16 “Come Along With Me”

Good Little Girl by Donald Glover, featuring Madeline Martin and Roz Ryan, from Adventure Time S5:E11 “Bad Little Boy”

Steven Universe by L. Dre

Let Us Adore You (Reprise) by Christine Ebersole, Lisa Hannigan, Patti LuPone & Sarah Stiles, from Steven Universe: The Movie

Everything Stays by Olivia Olson, from Adventure Time S7:E7 “Everything Stays”

Island Song (Come Along With Me) by Ashley Eriksson, from Adventure Time

Here Comes A Thought by Estelle and AJ Michalka, from Steven Universe S4:E4 “Mindful Education”

Gooey Gangsta by Biz Markie, from Adventure Time S2:E6 “Slow Love”

Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends Theme by James L. Venable, from Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends

Here We Go by Girls Aloud, from Totally Spies

Let Me Drive My Van Into Your Heart by Tom Scharpling, from Steven Universe S1:E2 “Laser Light Cannon”

Wailing Stone by Tom Scharpling, from Steven Universe S1:E49 “The Message”

Slow Dance With You and Francis Forever Medley (Live) by Olivia Olson

Old North Wind by Mark Bodnar & The Blasting Company, from Over The Garden Wall Ch. 8 “Babes in the Wood”

Mr. Universe by Jemaine Clement, from Steven Universe

Into the Unknown by Jack Jones & The Blasting Company, from Over The Garden Wall Ch. 1 “The Old Grist Mill”

I’m Just Your Problem (Live) by Olivia Olson

Independent Together by Ted Leo, DeeDee Magno Hall & Aimee Man, from The Steven Universe Movie

Love Like You by Rebecca Sugar, from Steven Universe

Forward, Onerei by Deborah Voigt & The Blasting Company, from Over The Garden Wall Ch. 8 “Babes in the Wood”

It’s Over, Isn’t It (Live) by DeeDee Magno Hall, from Steven Universe S3:E8 “Mr. Greg”

Pokémon Theme Song by Jason Paige

Other Friends (Live) by Sarah Stiles, from Steven Universe: The Movie

Everything Stays (Live) by Rebecca Sugar & Olivia Olson

Ms. Langtree’s Lament by Janet Klein & The Blasting Company, from Over The Garden Wall Ch. 3 “Schooltown Follies”

Time Adventure (Live) by Rebecca Sugar

Daddy Why Did You Eat My Fries? And Remember You Medley (Live) by Olivia Olson

Do It For Her by Grace Rolek, DeeDee Magno Hall & Zach Callison, from Steven Universe S2:E6 “Sworn to the Sword”

Pink Panther Theme by Henry Mancini

Teen Titans Theme Song by Puffy Ami Yumi

Drift Away by Sarah Stiles, from Steven Universe: The Movie

Something Entirely New by Erica Luttrell & Charlyne Yi, from Steven Universe S2:E22 “The Answer”

Giant Robot Love by the cast of Looney Tunes, from Looney Tunes

Chowder Theme Song by Unknown, from Chowder

Animaniacs Theme (Instrumental) by Unknown, from Animaniacs

French Theme Song by Dania Gio, from Totally Spies

Wakko’s America by Wakko, from Animaniacs S1:E21 “The Flame/Wakko's America/Davy Omelette/Four Score and Seven Migraines Ago”

