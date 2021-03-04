Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * From this morning to Thursday, March 25. * At 10:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 41.2 feet. * Flood stage is 48.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early Wednesday morning, March 10. It will continue to rise to 50.0 feet Monday, March 21. The river will remain above flood for a few days after cresting. * Impact...At 48.0 feet, Access roads will be inundated and evacuation of all river islands must be complete. Protection of people and property in the river bottom land on the river side of the levees must be complete. * Impact...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. &&