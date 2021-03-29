donké
Shrek (2001)
Stay Home by Self
I’m a Believer by Smash Mouth
Like Wow by Leslie Carter
It Is You (I Have Loved) by Dana Glover
Best Years of Our Lives by Baha Men
Bad Reputation by Half Cocked
My Beloved Monster by Eels
You Belong To Me by Jason Wade
All Star by Smash Mouth
Hallelujah by Rufus Wainwright
I’m On My Way by The Proclaimers
I’m a Believer by Eddie Murphy
True Love’s First Kiss by John Powell
Shrek 2 (2004)
Accidentally in Love by Counting Crows
Holding Out For a Hero by Frou Frou
Changes by Butterfly Boucher
Funkytown by Lipps Inc.
I’m On My Way by Richard Price
I Need Some Sleep by Eels
Ever Fallen in Love by Pete Yorn
Little Drop of Poison by Tom Waits
You’re So True by Joseph Arthur
Fairy Godmother by Jennifer Saunders
Livin La Vida Loca by Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas
Shrek 3 (2007)
Royal Pain by the Eels
Do You Remember Rock ‘n’ Roll Radio? By The Ramones
Immigrant Song by Led Zeppelin
Barracuda by Fergie