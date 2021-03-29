Cine Files Cover

Shrek (2001)

Stay Home by Self

I’m a Believer by Smash Mouth 

Like Wow by Leslie Carter

It Is You (I Have Loved) by Dana Glover

Best Years of Our Lives by Baha Men

Bad Reputation by Half Cocked

My Beloved Monster by Eels

You Belong To Me by Jason Wade

All Star by Smash Mouth

Hallelujah by Rufus Wainwright

I’m On My Way by The Proclaimers 

I’m a Believer by Eddie Murphy

True Love’s First Kiss by John Powell

Shrek 2 (2004)

Accidentally in Love by Counting Crows

Holding Out For a Hero by Frou Frou

Changes by Butterfly Boucher

Funkytown by Lipps Inc.

I’m On My Way by Richard Price

I Need Some Sleep by Eels

Ever Fallen in Love by Pete Yorn

Little Drop of Poison by Tom Waits

You’re So True by Joseph Arthur

Fairy Godmother by Jennifer Saunders

Livin La Vida Loca by Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas

Shrek 3 (2007)

Royal Pain by the Eels

Do You Remember Rock ‘n’ Roll Radio? By The Ramones

Immigrant Song by Led Zeppelin

Barracuda by Fergie

