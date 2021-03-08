We are throwing it back this week with classic movies from the '60s. We're mostly showcasing musical films this evening with movies like West Side Story, Funny Girl and The Sound of Music, but we have plenty of other interesting and classic picks from different genres.
Celebrate some classics with us as we take you back to the era of JFK, The Beatles, hippies and more. It's cold in the theater, so bring a sweater.
Also Sprach Zarathustra / Dudamel by Richard Strauss and the Berliner Philharmoniker, from 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
Finale by Bernard Hermann, from Psycho (1960)
The Rainstorm by Bernard Hermann, from Psycho (1960)
The Baby by George Bruns, from The Jungle Book (1967)
Gayane Ballet Suite by Aram Kachaturian, from 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
Love Theme from Sleeping Beauty by the Tutti Camarata Orchestra, from The Parent Trap (1961)
Prelude by Julie Andrews, from The Sound of Music (1965)
Baloo’s Blues by Phil Harris, from The Jungle Book (1967)
Overture from Sleeping Beauty by the Tutti Camarata Orchestra, from The Parent Trap (1961)
Morning Hymn and Alleluia by the Sound Of Music Theatre, from The Sound of Music (1965)
My Own Home by Darlene Carr, from The Jungle Book (1967)
Overture by George Bruns, from The Jungle Book (1967)
Royal Blue by Henry Mancini, from The Pink Panther (1963)
Moon River Cha Cha by Henry Mancini, from Breakfast At Tiffany’s (1961)
I’d Rather Be Blue Over You (Than Happy With Someone Else) by Barbra Streisand, from Funny Girl (1968)
Maria by Jim Bryant, from West Side Story (1961)
Sadie, Sadie by Barbra Streisand from Funny Girl (1968)
You Are Woman, I Am Man by Barbra Streisand and Omar Sharif, from Funny Girl (1968)
That Face by Mathrew Broderick and Uma Thurman, from The Producers (2005, original film from 1967)
Sixteen Going On Seventeen by Charmain Carr and Daniel Truhitte, from The Sound of Music (1965)
America by the West Side Story Cast, from West Side Story (1961)
Don’t Rain On My Parade by Barbra Streisand, from Funny Girl (1968)
The Parent Trap by Annette Funicello and Tommy Sands, from The Parent Trap (1961)
Sister Suffragette by Glynis Johns, from Mary Poppins (1964)
That’s What Friends Are For (The Vulture Song) by Thurl Ravenscroft, from The Jungle Book (1967)
My Favorite Things by Julie Andrews, from The Sound of Music (1965)
I Feel Pretty by Marni Nixon, from West Side Story (1961)
For Now, For Always by Maureen O’Hara, from The Parent Trap (1961)
Can’t Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley, from Blue Hawaii (1961)
Moon River by Audrey Hepburn, from Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)
Blue Hawaii by Elvis Presley, from Blue Hawaii (1961)
Yellow Submarine by the Beatles, from Yellow Submarine (1968)
The Bare Necessities by Phil Harris, from The Jungle Book (1967)
I Wanna Be Like You by Louis Prima, from The Jungle Book (1967)
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band by The Beatles, from Yellow Submarine (1968)