Cine Files Cover

Our second to last show of the semester is showing some old and new camp movies – the over-the-top, tangential-to-reality type of camp, not summer camp. Enjoy some of our favorite songs from our personal picks of camp movies.

The Pink Panther Theme by Christopher Beck, from Pink Panther

Nature Boy by David Bowie, from Moulin Rouge

J.D.’s Bomb by David Newman, from Heather’s

The Fear by David Arnold and Michael Price, from Dracula (2020)

Ice Dance Grand Finale by Danny Elfman, from Edward Scissorhands

Pierre Phoughuette by Christopher Beck, from Pink Panther

Ballet De Suburbia (Suite) by Danny Elfman, from Heather’s

Night and Day by Cole Porter, from Grey Gardens

The Night is Young by Arthur Rubin & The Merry Men Singers, from Robinhood Men in Tights

Tea for Two by Irving Caesar and Vincent Youmans, from Grey Gardens

Kamarinskaya by Osipov State Russin Folk Orchestra, from Grand Budapest Hotel

Concerto for Lute and Plucked Strings I. Moderato by Siefried Behrend, from Grand Budapest Hotel

Stick Fight With Little John by Hummie Mann, from Robinhood Men in Tights

Mr. Fox in the Fields by Alexandre Desplat, from Fantastic Mr. Fox

Bean’s Secret Cider Cellar by Alexandre Desplat, from Fantastic Mr. Fox

We’re Going to Be Friends by The White Stripes, from Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Over At The Frankenstein Place by Richard O’Brien, from Rocky Horror Picture Show

Good Morning Starshine Beverly D’Angelo, from Hair

Street Fighting Man by The Rolling Stones, from Fantastic Mr. Fox

Let Her Dance by The Bobby Fuller Hour, from Fantastic Mr. Fox

The Time Warp , from Rocky Horror Picture Show

Within You by David Bowie, from Labyrinth (1986)

Forever Young by Alphaville, from Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper, from Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Canned Heat, from Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Aquarius, from Hair

8 Minutes Till Sunrise by Common and Jill Scott, from Wild Wild West

Wild Wild West by Will Smith ft. Dru Hill and Kool Mo Dee, from Wild Wild West

Men in Tights by The Merry Men Singers, from Robinhood Men in Tights

Sherwood Forest Rap #1 by Kevin Dorsey, from Robinhood Men in Tights

Sherwood Forest Rap #2 by Kevin Dorsey, from Robinhood Men in Tights

Ol’ Man River by The Beach Boys, from Fantastic Mr. Fox

