Our second to last show of the semester is showing some old and new camp movies – the over-the-top, tangential-to-reality type of camp, not summer camp. Enjoy some of our favorite songs from our personal picks of camp movies.
The Pink Panther Theme by Christopher Beck, from Pink Panther
Nature Boy by David Bowie, from Moulin Rouge
J.D.’s Bomb by David Newman, from Heather’s
The Fear by David Arnold and Michael Price, from Dracula (2020)
Ice Dance Grand Finale by Danny Elfman, from Edward Scissorhands
Pierre Phoughuette by Christopher Beck, from Pink Panther
Ballet De Suburbia (Suite) by Danny Elfman, from Heather’s
Night and Day by Cole Porter, from Grey Gardens
The Night is Young by Arthur Rubin & The Merry Men Singers, from Robinhood Men in Tights
Tea for Two by Irving Caesar and Vincent Youmans, from Grey Gardens
Kamarinskaya by Osipov State Russin Folk Orchestra, from Grand Budapest Hotel
Concerto for Lute and Plucked Strings I. Moderato by Siefried Behrend, from Grand Budapest Hotel
Stick Fight With Little John by Hummie Mann, from Robinhood Men in Tights
Mr. Fox in the Fields by Alexandre Desplat, from Fantastic Mr. Fox
Bean’s Secret Cider Cellar by Alexandre Desplat, from Fantastic Mr. Fox
We’re Going to Be Friends by The White Stripes, from Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
Over At The Frankenstein Place by Richard O’Brien, from Rocky Horror Picture Show
Good Morning Starshine Beverly D’Angelo, from Hair
Street Fighting Man by The Rolling Stones, from Fantastic Mr. Fox
Let Her Dance by The Bobby Fuller Hour, from Fantastic Mr. Fox
The Time Warp , from Rocky Horror Picture Show
Within You by David Bowie, from Labyrinth (1986)
Forever Young by Alphaville, from Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper, from Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
Canned Heat, from Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
Aquarius, from Hair
8 Minutes Till Sunrise by Common and Jill Scott, from Wild Wild West
Wild Wild West by Will Smith ft. Dru Hill and Kool Mo Dee, from Wild Wild West
Men in Tights by The Merry Men Singers, from Robinhood Men in Tights
Sherwood Forest Rap #1 by Kevin Dorsey, from Robinhood Men in Tights
Sherwood Forest Rap #2 by Kevin Dorsey, from Robinhood Men in Tights
Ol’ Man River by The Beach Boys, from Fantastic Mr. Fox