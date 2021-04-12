Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Donaldsonville affecting Ascension Parish. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday, April 22... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * Until Thursday, April 22. * At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 38.4 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 38.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, April 22. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, River traffic and industrial activity on the river side of the levees will be greatly affected. Navigational safety regulations will be strictly enforced. &&