The Cine Files 8/31/20

Hi everyone! We are so excited to back at school to do our first show of the semester. We had a bit of a delay due to Hurricane Laura, but we are back and better than ever at our new time of Mondays 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.!
To kick off the start of the school year, we have all the classic movies about being in school, including Dazed and Confused, The Breakfast Club and even Monster's University. And make sure to tune in next week to hear our new game, where we try to guess the movies that we have never seen before.
I Pledge Allegiance to the Band... (Dialogue) by Jack Black from School of Rock (2003)
Police & Thieves by The Clash from 21 Jump Street (2012)
Sunshine of Your Love by Cream from School of Rock (2003)
Through Being Cool by They Might Be Giants from Sky High (2005)
Lonely is the Night by Billy Squier from Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
Mullet Head by the Beastie Boys from Clueless (1995)
No More Mr. Nice Guy by Alice Cooper from Dazed and Confused (1993)
Kids in America by The Muffs from Clueless (1995)
American Girl by Tom Petty from Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
Twist and Shout by The Beatles from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
Danke Shoen by Wayne Newton from Ferris Bueller’s Day off (1986)
(Today I Met) The Boy I’m Gonna Marry by Darlene Love from Sixteen Candles (1984)
Sixteen Candles by Stray Cats from Sixteen Candles (1984)
Copacabana by Barry Manilow from Pretty in Pink (1986)
So Into You by Atlanta Rhythm Section from 21 Jump Street (2012)
Naïve by The Kooks from 17 Again (2009)
Time After Time by Cindi Lauper from Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
Forever Young by Alphaville from Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
Veronica’s Shower by David Newman from Heather’s (1989)
We’re Going to Be Friends by The White Stripes from Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
Anyone Else But You by The Moldy Peaches from Juno (2007)
Sulley and Mike by Randy Newman from Monster’s University (2013)
Main Title by Randy Newman from Monster’s University (2013)
Can’t Take My Eyes Off You Rendition by Heath Ledger from 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
Canned Heat by Jamiroquai from Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
Magic by the Black-Eyed Peas from Legally Blonde (2001)
One Way or Another by Blondie from Mean Girls (2004)
Push It by Salt-N-Peppa from 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
Big Poppa by Notorious B.I.G. from Superbad (2007)
Perfect Day by Hoku from Legally Blonde (2001)
Graduation (Friends Forever) by Vitamin C from 21 Jump Street (2012)
Don’t You (Forget About Me) by Simple Minds from The Breakfast Club (1985)