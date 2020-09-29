We are switching it up a little bit this week and focusing on television-- specifically adult animated TV Shows! We got some classics like The Simpsons and King of the Hill and some newer shows like Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites and Bob's Burgers.
Just a warning: the music this week slaps. Like really slaps. (See: Teddy Bear by Hank Hill)
And don't forget: bring a sweater.
Rick and Morty Theme Song by Ryan Elder, from Rick and Morty (2013-present)
Futurama Theme Song by Christopher Tyng, from Futurama (1999-2013)
See You Next Season Everyone by Chris Westlake, from Solar Opposites S1, Ep8: "Retrace-Your-Step-Alizer" (2020)
I Love You So Much (It’s Scary) by the cast of Bob’s Burgers, from Bob’s Burgers S6 Ep3: "The Hauntening" (2015)
Bojack’s Theme by Patrick Carney, from Bojack Horseman (2014-2020)
Seaport by Jesse Novak, from Bojack Horseman S3 Ep4: "Fish out of Water" (2016)
Dancing Gorilla, from Midnight Gospel (2020)
Stuttering Light by Chad VanGaalen, from Rick and Morty (2013-present)
Back in the 90’s by Grouplove, from Bojack Horseman (2014-2020)
Just What I Needed by Dan Mintz and H. John Benjamin, from Bob’s Burgers (2011-present)
Horsin’ Around Theme by Patrick Carney, from Bojack Horseman (2014-2020)
Help Me I’m Gonna Die by Justin Roiland, from Rick and Morty S2 E7: "Big Trouble in Little Sanchez" (2015)
Danger Zone Featuring Kenny Loggins by Cherlene and Kenny Loggins, from Archer (2009-Present)
Yahoos and Triangles by The Refreshments, from King of the Hill (1997-2010)
Teddy Bear by Hank Hill, from King of the Hill (1997-2010)
Free Fallin’ by Deana Carter, from King of the Hill S3 Ep25: "As Old As the Hills" (1999)
Moanin’ Lisa Blues by Lisa Simpson, from The Simpsons (1987-present)
Funbucket’s Theme by Chris Westlake, from Solar Opposites S1 Ep1: "The Matter Transfer Array" (2020)
Snake Jazz by Ryan Elder, from Rick and Morty S4 Ep6: "Rattlestar Ricklactica" (2020)
Nice Things Are Nice by the cast of Bob’s Burgers, from Bob’s Burgers S4 Ep21: "Wharf Horse (or How Bob Saves/Destroys the Town - Part I) (2014)
Moonman by Jermaine Clement, from Rick and Morty S2 Ep2: "Mortynight Run" (2015)
God Bless the Child by Lisa Simpson, from The Simpsons (1987-present)
Peg a Leg by Hank Hill, from King of the Hill S1 Ep4: "Hank's Got the Willies" (1997)
Bob’s Burgers Theme Song by Bob’s Burgers, from Bob’s Burgers (2011-present)
The Killer by Scott Sims, from Archer (2009-present)
Disenchantment Opening Theme by The Blue Notes, from Disenchantment (2018-present)
The Simpson’s Theme (Orchestral Version) by Hans Zimmer, from The Simpson’s Movie (2007)
The Nice-Capades by the cast of Bob’s Burgers, from Bob’s Burgers S6 Ep5: "Nice-Capades" (2015)
Spider Pig by Hans Zimmer, from The Simpson’s Movie (2007)
Mollie’s Theme by Chris Westlake, from Solar Opposites S1 Ep7: "Terry and Korvo Steal a Bear" (2020)
The Spirits of Christmas by Kevin Kline, from Bob’s Burgers S6 Ep5: "Nice-Capades" (2015)
I Will Always Think of You by Jane Krakowski and Colman Domingo, from Bojack Horseman S4 Ep2: "The Old Sugarman Place" (2017)
It’s Valentine’s Day by The Cast of Bob’s Burgers, from Bob’s Burgers S6 E7: "The Gene and Courtney Show" (2016)
Look on Down From the Bridge by Mazzy Star, from Rick and Morty S1 Ep6: "Rick Potion No. 9" (2014)
For the Damaged Coda by Blonde Redhead, from Rick and Morty S1 Ep 10: "Close Rick-counters of the Rick Kind" (2014)
Memories by Chaos Chaos, from Rick and Morty S2 Ep4: "Total Rickall" (2015)
We Cry (feat. Mary Lattimore and Anna Waronker) by Joe Wong, from Midnight Gospel (2020)
Stars (Live at Montreaux) by Nina Simone, from Bojack Horseman S3 Ep12: "That Went Well" (2016)