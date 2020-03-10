The Cine Files 3/5/20

This episode is the ultimate Throwback Thursday... we brought all your favorite jams from the Movies in Middle School That Made You Cry. We got The Fault in Our Stars, The Last Song, 10 Things I Hate About You and more to get your 12-year-old self teary-eyed.
- Michael Giacchino – Up Theme, from Up
- Ray Lamontagne – Without Words, from The Fault in our Stars
- Radiohead – Exit Music (for a film), from Romeo and Juliet
- Labelle -- It Took a Long Time, from Precious
- Billy and dee dee pierce -- Freight Train Blues, from Benjamin button
- Henry Byrd -- Hey Little Girl, from Dead Poet Society
- Jimmy Durante – I’ll Be Seeing You, from The Notebook
- Birdy -- Not About Angels, from The Fault in Our Stars
- Liars -- The Other Side of Mt. Heart Attack, from 50/50
- Kodaline – All I want, from The Fault in Our Stars
- Thomas Newman – Aint You Tired, from The Help
- Celine Dion – My Heart Will Go On, from Titanic
- Aaron Zigman -- Our Love Can Do Miracles, from The Notebook
- Paris XVII Choeur De La Cathedrale De La Rue Daru – Chanson Sur Staline, from The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- Jerome Courtland – Old Yeller, from Old Yeller
- The Velvet Underground – I’m Sticking With You, from Juno
- The Moldy Peaches – Anyone Else But You, from Juno
- Spiderbait – Calypso, from 10 Things I Hate About You
- Joan Jett – Bad Reputation, from 10 Things I Hate About You
- Letters to Cleo – I Want You to Want Me, from 10 Things I Hate About You
- Allstar Weekend – A Different Side of Me, from The Last Song
- One Week – The Barenaked Ladies, from 10 Things I Hate About You
- Nirvana – Lithium, from Marley and Me
- Switchfoot – Learnin’ to Breathe, from A Walk to Remember
- Radiohead – High and Dry, from 50/50
- Sister Hazel – Your Winter, from 10 Things I Hate About You
- Dexys Midnight Runners – Come on Eileen, from Perks of Being a Wallflower
- Miley Cyrus – I Learned From You, from Bridge to Terabithia