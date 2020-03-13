You are the owner of this article.
The Cine Files 3/12/20

Happy fundraiser week! We took a little inspiration from the Montoyan-Artesian Connection for this show and made our most creative theme yet: seahorse. Hour 1 is "sea," so aquatic movies. We got Jaws, we got Finding Nemo, we even got Aquamarine. Hour 2? You guessed it: horse movies. Think cowboys, Westerns and any other movie that a horse girl would like. Plus some Bojack Horseman music that slaps.

Hour 1: Sea

  1. John Williams – The Shark Approaches, from Jaws (1975)
  2. Thomas Newman – Friends Not Food, from Finding Nemo (2003)
  3. Leonard Rosenman – The Whaler, from Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
  4. John Williams – Main Title and First Victim, from Jaws (1975)
  5. Henry Jackman – Entering The Lifeboat, from Captain Phillips (2013)
  6. Henry Jackman – End This Peacefully, from Captain Phillips (2013)
  7. Hans Zimmer – Davy Jones, from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)
  8. Hans Zimmer – Drink Up Me Hearties Yo Ho, from Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)
  9. Mychael Danna, Rob Simonsen, Mike Nowak – Set Your House in Order, from Life of Pi (2012)
  10. Thomas Newman – First Day, from Finding Nemo (2003)
  11. Mychael Danna, Rob Simonsen, Mike Nowak – Pi’s Lullaby, from Life of Pi (2012)
  12. Basil Poledouris – Main Theme, from Free Willy (1993)
  13. Oberhofer – Sea of Dreams, from Bojack Horseman (Season 3, Episode 4: “Fish Out of Water”)
  14. Yellowjackets – Market Street, from Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
  15. Jesse Novak – Factory, from Bojack Horseman (Season 3, Episode 4: “Fish Out of Water”)
  16. Weezer – Island In The Sun, from Aquamarine (2006)
  17. Brittany Murphy – Somebody to Love, from Happy Feet
  18. La Charanga Cubana – A Comer Chicharron, from Aquamarine (2006)

Hour 2: Horse

  1. Mariachi Reyna De Los Angeles – La Tequilera, from Seabiscuit (2003)
  2. Jesse Novak – Baby Seahorse and Convenience Store, from Bojack Horseman (Season 3, Episode 4: “Fish Out of Water”)
  3. Randy Newman – Pumpkin, from Seabiscuit (2003)
  4. Jane Krakowski, Colman Domingo – I Will Always Think Of You, from Bojack Horseman (Season 4, Episode 2: “The Old Sugarman Place”)
  5. Aretha Franklin – Bridge over Troubled Water, from Felicity: An American Girl Adventure (2005)
  6. Nina Simone – Stars (Live at Montreaux), from Bojack Horseman (Season 3, Episode 12: “That Went Well”)
  7. Roger Miller – King Of The Road, from Brokeback Mountain (2005)
  8. Patrick Carney, Michelle Branch – A Horse with No Name, from Bojack Horseman (Season 4, Episode 2: “The Old Sugarman Place”)
  9. Willie Nelson – He Was a Friend of Mine, from Brokeback Mountain (2005)
  10. Neil Finn – She Will Have Her Way, from Felicity: An American Girl Adventure (2005)
  11. The Staple Singers – I’ll Take You There, from Secretariat (2010)
  12. Marco Beltrami – Who Let The Cows Out?, from 3:10 to Yuma (2007 )
  13. Marco Beltrami – Trial By Fire, from 3:10 to Yuma (2007)
  14. Carter Burwell – The Snake Pit, from True Grit (2010)
  15. Danny Elfman – Sick, from Black Beauty (1994)
  16. Danny Elfman – In The Country, from Black Beauty (1994)
  17. Randy Newman – The Derby, from Seabiscuit (2003)
  18. Mark Isham – The Big Race, from Racing Stripes (2005)

Do you want to show us some support? We would be honored if you pitched in whatever dollars you have to KLSU and shout out our show! Donate at 578-5578 or at https://www.lsureveille.com/klsu/.

