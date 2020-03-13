The Cine Files 3/12/20

Happy fundraiser week! We took a little inspiration from the Montoyan-Artesian Connection for this show and made our most creative theme yet: seahorse. Hour 1 is "sea," so aquatic movies. We got Jaws, we got Finding Nemo, we even got Aquamarine. Hour 2? You guessed it: horse movies. Think cowboys, Westerns and any other movie that a horse girl would like. Plus some Bojack Horseman music that slaps.
Hour 1: Sea
- John Williams – The Shark Approaches, from Jaws (1975)
- Thomas Newman – Friends Not Food, from Finding Nemo (2003)
- Leonard Rosenman – The Whaler, from Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
- John Williams – Main Title and First Victim, from Jaws (1975)
- Henry Jackman – Entering The Lifeboat, from Captain Phillips (2013)
- Henry Jackman – End This Peacefully, from Captain Phillips (2013)
- Hans Zimmer – Davy Jones, from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)
- Hans Zimmer – Drink Up Me Hearties Yo Ho, from Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)
- Mychael Danna, Rob Simonsen, Mike Nowak – Set Your House in Order, from Life of Pi (2012)
- Thomas Newman – First Day, from Finding Nemo (2003)
- Mychael Danna, Rob Simonsen, Mike Nowak – Pi’s Lullaby, from Life of Pi (2012)
- Basil Poledouris – Main Theme, from Free Willy (1993)
- Oberhofer – Sea of Dreams, from Bojack Horseman (Season 3, Episode 4: “Fish Out of Water”)
- Yellowjackets – Market Street, from Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
- Jesse Novak – Factory, from Bojack Horseman (Season 3, Episode 4: “Fish Out of Water”)
- Weezer – Island In The Sun, from Aquamarine (2006)
- Brittany Murphy – Somebody to Love, from Happy Feet
- La Charanga Cubana – A Comer Chicharron, from Aquamarine (2006)
Hour 2: Horse
- Mariachi Reyna De Los Angeles – La Tequilera, from Seabiscuit (2003)
- Jesse Novak – Baby Seahorse and Convenience Store, from Bojack Horseman (Season 3, Episode 4: “Fish Out of Water”)
- Randy Newman – Pumpkin, from Seabiscuit (2003)
- Jane Krakowski, Colman Domingo – I Will Always Think Of You, from Bojack Horseman (Season 4, Episode 2: “The Old Sugarman Place”)
- Aretha Franklin – Bridge over Troubled Water, from Felicity: An American Girl Adventure (2005)
- Nina Simone – Stars (Live at Montreaux), from Bojack Horseman (Season 3, Episode 12: “That Went Well”)
- Roger Miller – King Of The Road, from Brokeback Mountain (2005)
- Patrick Carney, Michelle Branch – A Horse with No Name, from Bojack Horseman (Season 4, Episode 2: “The Old Sugarman Place”)
- Willie Nelson – He Was a Friend of Mine, from Brokeback Mountain (2005)
- Neil Finn – She Will Have Her Way, from Felicity: An American Girl Adventure (2005)
- The Staple Singers – I’ll Take You There, from Secretariat (2010)
- Marco Beltrami – Who Let The Cows Out?, from 3:10 to Yuma (2007 )
- Marco Beltrami – Trial By Fire, from 3:10 to Yuma (2007)
- Carter Burwell – The Snake Pit, from True Grit (2010)
- Danny Elfman – Sick, from Black Beauty (1994)
- Danny Elfman – In The Country, from Black Beauty (1994)
- Randy Newman – The Derby, from Seabiscuit (2003)
- Mark Isham – The Big Race, from Racing Stripes (2005)
