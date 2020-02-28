Your favorite two cinephiles are back for the Cine Files! This week we focused on Claymation movies, which are stop-motion films featuring figurines made of clay or other malleable substances. We've featured some of our favorites, including classic movies directed by Wes Anderson, Tim Burton and Nick Park, along with other childhood favorites.
- George S. Irving, Harvey Fierstein – Snow Miser / Heat Miser Song, from The Year Without Santa Claus (1974)
- Alexandre Desplat – Toshiro, from Isle of Dogs (2018)
- Alexandre Desplat – Jupiter and Oracle + Aboriginal Dogs, from Isle of Dogs (2018)
- Jarvis Cocker – Fantastic Mr. Fox AKA Peter’s Song, from Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
- John Powell, Harry Gregson-Williams – Rocky and the Circus, from Chicken Run (2000)
- John Powell, Harry Gregson-Williams – Rats!, from Chicken Run (2000)
- Danny Elfman – Remains of the Day, from The Corpse Bride (2005)
- Ellis Hall – Flip Flop and Fly, from Chicken Run (2000)
- Julian Nott, Rupert Gregson-Williams – Kiss My Arrrtichoke, from Wallace and Grommit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)
- Randy Newman – That’s the Life, from James and the Giant Peach (1996)
- Julian Nott, Rupert Gregson-Williams – A Big Trap, from Wallace and Grommit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)
- Bobby Vinton – Mr. Lonely,from Flushed Away (2006)
- Tina Turner – Proud Mary, from Flushed Away (2006)
- Paul Anka – She’s a Lady, from Flushed Away (2006)
- Rolling Stones – Street Fighting Man, from Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
- Dion – The Wanderer, from Chicken Run (2000)
- The Beach Boys – Heroes and Villians, from Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
- The Bobby Fuller Four – Let Her Dance, from Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
- The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – I Won’t Hurt You, from Isle of Dogs (2018)
- Alexandre Desplat – Rat Fight, from Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
- Alexandre Desplat – Mr. Fox in the Fields Medley, from Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
- Randy Newman – Family, from James and the Giant Peach (1996)
- Alexandre Desplat – Whack-Bat Majorette Ensemble, from Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
- Bruno Coulais – Exploration, from Coraline (2009)
- Catherine O’Hara – Sally’s Song, from The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- Danny Elfman – Tears to Shed, from The Corpse Bride (2005)
- Ed Ivory, Ken Page – Oogie Boogie Song, from The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- Randy Newman – A Place Where Dreams Come True, from James and the Giant Peach (1996)
- The Citizens of Halloween – This Is Halloween, from The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- Bruno Coulais – Ending Credits, from Coraline (2009)
- Danny Elfman – Jack’s Lament, from The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- They Might Be Giants – The Other Father Song, from Coraline (2009)
- The Zombies – The Way I Feel Inside, from The Life Aquatic (2004)
- Iggy and the Stooges – Search and Destroy, from The Life Aquatic (2004)
- Seu Jorge – Life On Mars?, from The Life Aquatic (2004)
- The Lieutenant Kije Suite – Midnight Sleighride, from Isle of Dogs (2018)
- David Bowie – Life on Mars, from The Life Aquatic (2004)
- Seu Jorge – Starman, from The Life Aquatic (2004)
- Nancy Adams – Love, from Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)