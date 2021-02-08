Valentine's Day is right around the corner, y'all. Cuddle up to someone and enjoy these tunes. Bring a sweater for you and your date.
Hallelujah Junction: 1st Movement by John Adams, from Call Me By Your Name (2017)
Sonatine Bureaucratique by Frank Glazer, from Call Me By Your Name (2017)
Playful Pizzicato by Benjamin Britten, from Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
Dawn by D’Ario Marianelli, from Pride and Prejudice (2005)
Clarinet Concerto in A Major, from Blue is the Warmest Color (2013)
Winter Into Spring by Carl Davis, from Pride and Prejudice (1995)
The Dream Ballet by Jay Wadely, from I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020)
Le Jardin Féerique from Ma mére by Szervánszky & Cavaye, from Call Me By Your Name (2017)
Requiem by Nicholas Britell, from If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
Eden (Harlem) by Nicholas Britell, from If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
House of Woodcock by Johnny Greenwood, from Phantom Thread (2017)
Cuckoo! By Benjamin Britten, from Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
I’ll Be Seeing You by Billie Holiday, from The Notebook (2004)
So This Is Love by Ilene Woods and Mike Douglas, from Cinderella (1950)
Tonight You Belong to Me by Steve Martin and Bernadette Peters, from The Jerk (1979)
Ramona by Beck, from Scott Pilgrim v. The World (2010)
Main Theme by Jon Brion, from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
Strings That Tie To You by Jon Brion, from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
Bella Notte by Bill Thompson, from Lady and the Tramp (1955)
Gene’s Valentine’s Song by the Cast of Bob’s Burgers, from Bob’s Burgers S6:E7 “The Gene and Courtney Show” (2016)
The Way You Look Tonight by Mouse Rat, from Parks and Recreation S2:E16 “Galentine’s” (2010)
Walk with Me by Stephen James Taylor, from Southside With You (2016)
Hey Baby by Bruce Channel, from Dirty Dancing (1987)
Hungry Eyes by Eric Carmen, from Dirty Dancing (1987)
Theme to Mahogany by Diana Ross, from Mahogany (1975)
House Blues / The Porch Dance / The Proposal by Aaron Zigman, from The Notebook (2004)
Ramblin’ Man by Hank Williams, from Moonrise Kingdom (2012)