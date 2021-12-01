1. Christmas Is All Around by Billy Mack from Love, Actually
2. Jump (For My Love) by The Pointer Sisters from Love, Actually
3. God Only Knows by The Beach Boys from Love, Actually
4. Glasgow Love Theme by Craig Armstrong from Love, Actually
5. Last Christmas by Wham! from Last Christmas
6. Wake Me up Before You Go-Go by Wham! from Last Christmas
7. Christmas All Over Again by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers from Four Christmases
8. Cool by Gwen Stefani from Last Holiday
9. Best Of My Love by The Emotions from The Holiday
10. If You Were a Melody scene by Hans Zimmer from The Holiday
11. Maestro by Hans Zimmer from The Holiday
12. Make You Mine This Season by Tegan and Sara from Happiest Season
13. Think of Christmas by Anne-Marie from Happiest Season
14. Naughty Naughty Christmas by Danger Danger from The Santa Clause 2
15. Run Rudolph Run by Chuck Berry from The Santa Clause 2
16. Everybody Loves Christmas by Eddie Money (ft. Ronnie Spector) from The Santa Clause 2
17. Start of Something New by Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens from High School Musical
18. Hollywood Ending by the Cast of Anna and the Apocalypse from Anna and the Apocalypse
19. Turning My Life Around by Ella Hunt and Malcolm Cumming from Anna and the Apocalypse
20. We’re Falling in Love by Snow Dept. from The Knight Before Christmas
21. Joy to the World (Girlfriend Remix) by Ms. Triniti from The Knight Before Christmas
22. Bring the Snow by Sam Palladio from The Princess Switch
23. Underneath the Tree by Kelly Clarkson from The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again
24. Under the Tree by Sam Palladio from The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again
25. Cozy Little Christmas by Katy Perry from The Princess Switch 3
26. Can You Stand The Rain by New Edition from The Best Man Holiday
27. This Christmas by Mary J. Blige from The Best Man Holiday
28. Christmastime To Me by Jordin Sparks from The Best Man Holiday
29. Cider and Hennesy by Jordin Sparks from A Christmas Treasure
30. Dreams by The Cranberries from You’ve Got Mail
31. River by Joni Mitchell from You've Got Mail