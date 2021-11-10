This week on The Cinefiles...music from 1999 movies!
1. New Girl by Third Eye Blind from American Pie
2. Sway by Bic Runga from American Pie
3. Talkin' Bout A Revolution by Tracy Chapman from Election
4. The Logical Song by Supertramp from Magnolia
5. Where Is My Mind by Pixies from Fight Club
6. Clubbed to Death (Kurayamino Variation) by Rob Dougan from The Matrix
7. Movement of Fear by Tones on Tail from The Blair Witch Project
8. Amphibian by Bjork from Being John Malkovich
9. The Weight by The Band by Girl, Interrupted
10. Got A Feelin' by The Mamas and the Papas from Girl, Interrupted
11. Man On The Moon by R.E.M. from Man On The Moon
12. Jailhouse Rock by Elvis Presley from October Sky
13. When She Loved Me by Sarah McLachlan from Toy Story 2
14. You'll Be In My Heart by Phil Collins from Tarzan
15. Mouse in the House by Colby O'Donis from Stuart Little
16. C'est La Vie by B*witched from Smart house
17. Never You Mind by Semisonic from Never Been Kissed
18. Don't Worry Baby by The Beach Boys from Never Been Kissed
19. She by Elvis Costello from Notting Hill
20. If You Should Try and Kiss Her by Dressy Bessy from But I'm A Cheerleader
21. Duel Of The Fates by John Williams from Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
22. Coffey On The Mile by Thomas Newman from Green Mile
23. Tajabone by Ishmael Lo from All About My Mother
24. Ukulele Lady by the Lydian Ukulele Orchestra from The Cider House Rules
25. I Got It Bad (And That Aint Good) by Oscar Peterson from Eyes Wide Shut
26. Summer by Joe Hisaishi from Kikujiro