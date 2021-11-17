The Cinefiles 2021

This week on The Cinefiles...a journey through time: revisiting all the music from the best period films!

1. Elephant Love Medley by Ewan McGregor, Jamie Allen, and Nicole Kidman from Moulin Rouge

2. Complainte De La Butte by Rufus Wainwright from Moulin Rouge

3. Juliet and Dawsey by Alexandra Harwood from The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

4. Main Theme by Alexandra Harwood from The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

5. Main Theme by Nicola Piovani from Life Is Beautiful

6.  Chi Il Bel Songo di Doretta by Giacomo Puccini from A Room With A View

7. Mathilde's Theme by Angelo Badalamenti from A Very Long Engagement

8. A Call to Arms by James Horner from Glory

9. I Will Not Forget You by Max Richter from Testament of Youth

10. Little Women by Alexandre Desplat from Little Women

11. Laurie and Jo on the Hill by Alexandre Desplat from Little Women

12. Corm Exchange by Craig Armstrong from Far From the Madding Crowd

13. David's Writings by Christopher Willis from The Personal History of David Copperfield

14. Radetzky March by Johann Strauss I from The Age of Innocence 

15. I Am Changing by Jennifer Hudson from Dreamgirls 

16. Dreamgirls by Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose, and Beyonce from Dreamgirls

17. Welcome to the 60's by Nikki Blonsky and John Travolta from Hairspray

18. Cruisin' for a Bruisin' by Grace Phipps, Jason Evigan, and Ross Lynch from Teen Beach Movie

19. Runnin' by Pharell Williams from Hidden Figures

20. Crave by Pharell Williams from Hidden Figures

21. Skyline Pigeon by Elton John from The Favourite 

22. Viola D'amore Concerto in A Minor by Ars Antigua and Rachel Barton Pine from The Favourite

23. La Jeune Fille en Feu by Para One and Arthur Simonini from Portrait of a Lady on Fire

24. Songlian's Madness and End Titles by Zhao Jiping from Raise the Red Lantern 

25. Solomon by Hans Zimmer from Twelve Years a Slave

26. Emma Suite by David Schweitzer and Isobel Waller-Bridge from EMMA.

27. Dawn by Dario Marianelli from Pride & Prejudice 

28. The Secret Life of Daydreams by Dario Marianelli from Pride & Prejudice

29. A Royal Command by John Lunn from Downtown Abbey: The Movie

Load comments