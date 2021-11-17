This week on The Cinefiles...a journey through time: revisiting all the music from the best period films!
1. Elephant Love Medley by Ewan McGregor, Jamie Allen, and Nicole Kidman from Moulin Rouge
2. Complainte De La Butte by Rufus Wainwright from Moulin Rouge
3. Juliet and Dawsey by Alexandra Harwood from The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
4. Main Theme by Alexandra Harwood from The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
5. Main Theme by Nicola Piovani from Life Is Beautiful
6. Chi Il Bel Songo di Doretta by Giacomo Puccini from A Room With A View
7. Mathilde's Theme by Angelo Badalamenti from A Very Long Engagement
8. A Call to Arms by James Horner from Glory
9. I Will Not Forget You by Max Richter from Testament of Youth
10. Little Women by Alexandre Desplat from Little Women
11. Laurie and Jo on the Hill by Alexandre Desplat from Little Women
12. Corm Exchange by Craig Armstrong from Far From the Madding Crowd
13. David's Writings by Christopher Willis from The Personal History of David Copperfield
14. Radetzky March by Johann Strauss I from The Age of Innocence
15. I Am Changing by Jennifer Hudson from Dreamgirls
16. Dreamgirls by Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose, and Beyonce from Dreamgirls
17. Welcome to the 60's by Nikki Blonsky and John Travolta from Hairspray
18. Cruisin' for a Bruisin' by Grace Phipps, Jason Evigan, and Ross Lynch from Teen Beach Movie
19. Runnin' by Pharell Williams from Hidden Figures
20. Crave by Pharell Williams from Hidden Figures
21. Skyline Pigeon by Elton John from The Favourite
22. Viola D'amore Concerto in A Minor by Ars Antigua and Rachel Barton Pine from The Favourite
23. La Jeune Fille en Feu by Para One and Arthur Simonini from Portrait of a Lady on Fire
24. Songlian's Madness and End Titles by Zhao Jiping from Raise the Red Lantern
25. Solomon by Hans Zimmer from Twelve Years a Slave
26. Emma Suite by David Schweitzer and Isobel Waller-Bridge from EMMA.
27. Dawn by Dario Marianelli from Pride & Prejudice
28. The Secret Life of Daydreams by Dario Marianelli from Pride & Prejudice
29. A Royal Command by John Lunn from Downtown Abbey: The Movie