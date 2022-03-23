This week on The Cinefiles...songs from movies directed by Mike Nichols!
1. The Sounds of Silence by Simon & Garfunkel from The Graduate
2. April Come She Will by Simon & Garfunkel from The Graduate
3. Are The Good Times Really Over (I Wish A Buck Was Still Silver) by Merle Haggard from Heartburn
4. Please Mr. Please by Olivia Newton-John from Primary Colors
5. Still the One by Orleans from Primary Colors
6. High Hopes by Skanatra from What Planet Are You From?
7. All Night Long by Lionel Richie from What Planet Are you From?
8. How Soon Is Now by The Smiths from Closer
9. Valencia by José Padilla from The Fortune
10. Let The River Run by Carly Simon from Working Girl
11. Lady in Red by Chris de Burgh from Working Girl
12. I’m So Excited by The Pointer Sisters from Working Girl
13. Walking On The Moon by The Police from Regarding Henry
14. I’m Checking Out by Meryl Streep from Postcards From The Edge
15. Amazing Grace by Meryl Streep from Silkwood
16. Mrs. Robinson by Simon & Garfunkel from The Graduate
17. Scarborough Fair/Canticle by Simon & Garfunkel from The Graduate
18. Ladies Night by Kool and the Gang from Charlie Wilson’s War
19. We Are Family by Sister Sledge from The Birdcage
20. She Works Hard For The Money by Donna Summer from The Birdcage
21. Bourbon Street Parade by Paul Barbarin from Biloxi Blues
22. Angels in America Main Title by Thomas Newman from Angels in America
23. Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf Main Title by Alex North from Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf
24. Everyone’s Gone by Harry Gregson-Williams and Rupert Gregson-Williams from Catch-22
25. Laura by Ennio Morricone from Wolf
26. Walkin’ Talkin’ Man by Hans Zimmer from Regarding Henry
27. Dream by Frank Sinatra from Carnal Knowledge