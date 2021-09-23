This week The Cinefiles takes on the best opening songs from your favorite movies!
1. Perfect Day by Hoku from Legally Blonde
2. Stayin' Alive by the Bee Gees from Saturday Night Fever
3. Fight the Power by Public Enemy from Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing
4. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Opening Soundtrack - Love Missile F1-11 by Sigue Sigue Sputnik
5. Come and Get Your Love by Redbone from Guardians of the Galaxy
6. Mr. Blue Sky by Electric Light Orchestra from Guardians of the Galaxy II
7. The Underdog by Spoon from Spider-Man: Homecoming
8. Supergirl by Krystal Harris from The Princess Diaries
9. Kids in America by The Muffs from Clueless
10. Who Will I Be by Demi Lovato from Camp Rock
11. Another Day of Sun by the La La Land Cast from La La Land
12. Real Gone by Sheryl Crow from Cars
13. You’ve Got a Friend in Me by Randy Newman from Toy Story
14. This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole from A Cinderella Story
15. Send Me On My Way by Rusted Root from Matilda
16. Little Green Bag by George Baker from Reservoir Dogs
17. Sound of Silence by Simon and Garfunkel from The Graduate
18. The Times They Are A-Changin by Bob Dylan from Watchmen
19. Forever and Ever by Demis Roussos from Palm Springs
20. We Bought A Zoo by Jónsi from We Bought A Zoo
21. Viva Las Vegas by Allison Crowe and Mark Jonathan Davis from Army of the Dead
22. Moon River from by Henry Mancini Breakfast at Tiffanys