The Cinefiles 2021

This week on The Cinefiles...songs by fictional bands in movies!

1. Up by Sing Street from Sing Street

2. Brown Shoes by Sing Street from Sing Street

3. Gimme Some Lovin' by The Blues Brothers from The Blues Brothers

4. Garbage Truck by S*x Bob-Omb from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

5. That Thing You Do by the Wonders from That Thing You Do!

6. With a Girl Like You by The Rutles from All You Need Is Cash

7. Earth Angel by Marvin Berry and the Starlighters from Back to the Future

8. Never Did No Wanderin' by The New Main Street Singers from A Mighty Wind

9. Old Joe's Place by The Folksmen from A Mighty Wind

10. Space Worms by Future Folk from The History of Future Folk

11. Walk Hard by Dewey Cox from Walk Hard: A Dewey Cox Story 

12. Trebles Finals: Bright Lights Bigger City/Magic by the Treblemakers from Pitch Perfect

13. Cups (Campfire Version) by The Barden Bellas from Pitch Perfect 2

14. Pretend To Be Nice by Josie and the Pussycats from Josie and the Pussycats

15. Stupid Cupid by Lana and the Lanettes from The Princess Diaries

16. Take Me Away by Pink Slip from Freaky Friday

17. Amphetamine by I Can't Go On I'll Go On from Bandslam

18. Do The Hippogriff by The Weird Sisters from Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

19. Zach's Song by School of Rock from School of Rock

20. Let's Get It On by Sonic Death Monkey from High Fidelity 

21. Determinate by Lemonade Mouth from Lemonade Mouth

22. Play My Music by Connect 3 from Camp Rock

23. Can You Picture That? by Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem from The Muppet Movie

24. I2I by Powerline from The Goofy Movie

25. Cantina Band from Star Wars: A New Hope

26. Always Remember Us This Way by Ally from A Star Is Born

27. I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow by the Soggy Bottom Boys from O Brother, Where Art Thou?

28. On The Dark Side by Eddie and The Cruisers from Eddie and The Cruisers

29. Nowhere Fast by Ellen Aim and the Attackers from Streets of Fire

30. Fever Dog by Stillwater from Almost Famous

