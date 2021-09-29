This week on The Cinefiles...songs by fictional bands in movies!
1. Up by Sing Street from Sing Street
2. Brown Shoes by Sing Street from Sing Street
3. Gimme Some Lovin' by The Blues Brothers from The Blues Brothers
4. Garbage Truck by S*x Bob-Omb from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
5. That Thing You Do by the Wonders from That Thing You Do!
6. With a Girl Like You by The Rutles from All You Need Is Cash
7. Earth Angel by Marvin Berry and the Starlighters from Back to the Future
8. Never Did No Wanderin' by The New Main Street Singers from A Mighty Wind
9. Old Joe's Place by The Folksmen from A Mighty Wind
10. Space Worms by Future Folk from The History of Future Folk
11. Walk Hard by Dewey Cox from Walk Hard: A Dewey Cox Story
12. Trebles Finals: Bright Lights Bigger City/Magic by the Treblemakers from Pitch Perfect
13. Cups (Campfire Version) by The Barden Bellas from Pitch Perfect 2
14. Pretend To Be Nice by Josie and the Pussycats from Josie and the Pussycats
15. Stupid Cupid by Lana and the Lanettes from The Princess Diaries
16. Take Me Away by Pink Slip from Freaky Friday
17. Amphetamine by I Can't Go On I'll Go On from Bandslam
18. Do The Hippogriff by The Weird Sisters from Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire
19. Zach's Song by School of Rock from School of Rock
20. Let's Get It On by Sonic Death Monkey from High Fidelity
21. Determinate by Lemonade Mouth from Lemonade Mouth
22. Play My Music by Connect 3 from Camp Rock
23. Can You Picture That? by Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem from The Muppet Movie
24. I2I by Powerline from The Goofy Movie
25. Cantina Band from Star Wars: A New Hope
26. Always Remember Us This Way by Ally from A Star Is Born
27. I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow by the Soggy Bottom Boys from O Brother, Where Art Thou?
28. On The Dark Side by Eddie and The Cruisers from Eddie and The Cruisers
29. Nowhere Fast by Ellen Aim and the Attackers from Streets of Fire
30. Fever Dog by Stillwater from Almost Famous