The Degeneration Graphic

The first Degeneration of the new year and it RIPS!!!! Vertigo brings you a playlist full of songs old and new including a new song by Baton Rouge punk band Self-checkout Renaissance debuting on the show! 

SpizzEnergi - Where’s Captain Kirk?

The Cramps - Goo Goo Muck

Dead Kennedys - When Ya Get Drafted

The Dead Milkmen - Punk Rock Girl

Ramones - Psycho Therapy

The Distillers - City Of Angels 

The Vandals - Anarchy Burger (Hold The Government)

Subhumans - Mickey Mouse Is Dead

The Damned - Anti-Pope

Dead Kennedys - Take This Job and Shove It

The Queers - Punk Rock Girls 

Black Flag - Black Coffee

Ramones - Teenage Lobotomy

Bad Brains - How Low Can A Punk Get?

Social Distortion - The Creeps

The Dead Milkmen - Beach Party Vietnam 

Germs - No God 

Agent Orange - Breakdown 

Self Checkout Rennesance - Medical Gaze

Circle Jerks - Red Tape

GBH - City Baby Attacked By Rats

Suicidal Tendencies - I Shot the Devil

Wasted Youth - Problem Child 

Choking Victim - In My Grave

XTC - Helicopter

Subhuman - Parasites 

Zero Boys - Civilization’s Dying 

Dead Kennedys - Soup is Good Food

Misfits - We Are 138

Choking Victim - Born to Die

Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers - Born to Lose

The Damned - Born to Kill

Minutemen - Viet Nam

Agent Orange - Mr. Moto 

GBH - Sick Boy

Dag Nasty - Circles 

The Vibrators - Whips and Furs 

Fear - Let’s Have a War

Zero Boys - Amphetamine Addiction

Husker Du - I’ll Never Forget You

Germs - Lexicon Devil 

Subhumans - Rats 

Bad Brains - The Regulator 

 

