The first Degeneration of the new year and it RIPS!!!! Vertigo brings you a playlist full of songs old and new including a new song by Baton Rouge punk band Self-checkout Renaissance debuting on the show!
SpizzEnergi - Where’s Captain Kirk?
The Cramps - Goo Goo Muck
Dead Kennedys - When Ya Get Drafted
The Dead Milkmen - Punk Rock Girl
Ramones - Psycho Therapy
The Distillers - City Of Angels
The Vandals - Anarchy Burger (Hold The Government)
Subhumans - Mickey Mouse Is Dead
The Damned - Anti-Pope
Dead Kennedys - Take This Job and Shove It
The Queers - Punk Rock Girls
Black Flag - Black Coffee
Ramones - Teenage Lobotomy
Bad Brains - How Low Can A Punk Get?
Social Distortion - The Creeps
The Dead Milkmen - Beach Party Vietnam
Germs - No God
Agent Orange - Breakdown
Self Checkout Rennesance - Medical Gaze
Circle Jerks - Red Tape
GBH - City Baby Attacked By Rats
Suicidal Tendencies - I Shot the Devil
Wasted Youth - Problem Child
Choking Victim - In My Grave
XTC - Helicopter
Subhuman - Parasites
Zero Boys - Civilization’s Dying
Dead Kennedys - Soup is Good Food
Misfits - We Are 138
Choking Victim - Born to Die
Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers - Born to Lose
The Damned - Born to Kill
Minutemen - Viet Nam
Agent Orange - Mr. Moto
GBH - Sick Boy
Dag Nasty - Circles
The Vibrators - Whips and Furs
Fear - Let’s Have a War
Zero Boys - Amphetamine Addiction
Husker Du - I’ll Never Forget You
Germs - Lexicon Devil
Subhumans - Rats
Bad Brains - The Regulator