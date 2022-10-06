The Degeneration Graphic

“I feel alright

I feel alright

Feel alright”

The Damned – I Feel Alright

American Hi-FI – Vertigo

Melvins – Joan of Arc

The Clash – I’m Not Down

The Replacements – Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out

Social Distortion – So Far Away

Bad Religion – Don’t Pray On Me

Black Flag – What I See

Agent Orange – Living in Darkness

Rancid – You Don’t Care Nothin’

Veruca Salt – Volcano Girls

X – Your Phone’s off the Hook, But You’re Not

The Offspring – Not the One

Fugazi – Shut the Door

Wire – Strange

Circle Jerks – Beverly Hills

Husker Du – The Girl Who Lives On Heaven Hill

Leatherface – How Lonely

Jawbreaker – The Boat Dream from the Hill

Minor Threat – It Follows

Dag Nasty – Values Here

The Casualties – Sell out Society

Minutemen – West Germany

Bad Brains – She’s Calling You

Descendants – Everything Sux

Bad Religion – Atomic Garden

Social Distortion – The Creeps

T.S.O.L. – Wash Away

Dead Kennedys – When Ya Get Drafted

Circle Jerks – Stars and Stripes

Reagan Youth – Jesus Was A Pacifist

Wasted Youth – Problem Child

Sonic Youth – Kool Thing

Siouxsie and the Banshee – Hong Kong Garden

L7 – Shove

Bikini Kill – Distinct Complicity

Siouxsie and The Banshees – Spellbound

